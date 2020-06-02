OTTUMWA — James Ross has been named the new head men’s soccer coach at Indian Hills Community College.
Ross brings 10 years of experience coaching at the collegiate and club soccer levels, most recently coaching the women’s soccer program at Highland Community College in Kansas. Prior to that, Ross was an assistant women’s coach and director of recruiting at Hutchinson Community College and has previous coaching experience at the four-year level as the head women’s coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
“Accepting the head men’s soccer coach position at Indian Hills is the most exciting career decision I have ever made,” Ross said. “I know this opportunity is life changing and a game-changer for my career. Indian Hills is exactly where I belong.”
Ross’s greatest success so far came at Cloud County Community College in Kansas, where he coached the men’s team and helped restart the women’s program. Combined, his teams had an overall record of 70-20-5 over four years including a 19-1-2 record for the men’s team in 2016.
Cloud County not only won the Jayhawk Conference title that season, but earned a district championship and a spot in the 2016 NJCAA national men’s soccer tournament for the first time program history. Ross was a finalist for the national coach of the year while earning the conference, regional and district coach of the year honors.
The following year, Cloud County resurrected their women’s program. Ross led that program to a 15-5 record and a national tournament berth.
Ross has been an assistant coach at Western Texas Community College for one year and at Maple Woods Community College, helping the program earn a trip to the regional finals. Ross’s coaching career began with a youth team, Futura FC, in Kansas City.
Rose has been a tenacious recruiter, signing players from 10 different states and 10 countries while at Cloud County. Before earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Park University in Parkville, Missouri, where he played on the soccer team, Ross played at Barton County College in Kansas and Tyler Junior College in Texas where he earned all-region honors.
“James has been one of those coaches on my radar for some time,” Indian Hills Athletic Director Dr. Brett Monaghan said of Ross. “He is highly regarded at the community college level and has shown the ability to recruit, develop and graduate young people. While checking these boxes, his teams have also had a tremendous amount of success on the field.
“We believe he is the right fit to continue our success in men’s soccer and get us back to the national tournament. I’m looking forward to getting to work right away with James in preparation for the fall soccer season.”
Ross will take over the Indian Hills men’s program after the Warriors went 13-3-2 under Juan Espinal in 2019. Espinal was the head coach the past two seasons before accepting a job as an assistant coach at Drury University.