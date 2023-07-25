OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Athletic Department posted its best finish in school history in the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) Daktronics Cup Standings. As a department, the Warriors placed sixth overall.
The Warriors earned 110.0 total points to place sixth overall in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Scholarship Division standings. Indian Hills placed third overall among Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) programs behind No. 1 Iowa Western Community College who earned 175.00 total points and No. 2 Iowa Central Community College with 165.00 points. Barton Community College (KS), New Mexico Junior College, and Cowley College (KS) rounded out the top-five.
The standings are comprised of teams throughout the NJCAA who classify within the scholarship ranks. Teams are awarded points based off team finishes at national competitions and championships. Teams that win the national title in their respective sport are awarded 20 points, while runner-up finishes earn 19 points, third-place finishes receive 18 points, etc. Each school is eligible to use their top five finishes per gender at their highest level of competition.
The Warriors saw one of their most decorated seasons in school history across the board in 2022-23. For the first time in school history, Indian Hills captured two team titles in the same academic year as the men's golf and women's wrestling team brought home the trophy from their respective national championship. The men's golf title was the seventh in program history while the women's wrestling title was the first at the NJCAA level and third overall.
14 different programs competed at their respective national tournaments with seven teams placing inside the top-10. The men's basketball and volleyball programs both made runs to their respective Final Four rounds while the men's wrestling and softball programs both cracked the top-10 in postseason competition.
The Indian Hills Track & Field squads saw another year of success in both the indoor and outdoor ranks. The women placed inside the top-20 in each season while the men earned a seventh-place finish in the indoor season and an 11th place showing in the outdoor season.
Along with the NJCAA-sanctioned championship events, the Indian Hills Sports Shooting and Competitive Cheer programs both placed at their respective national championships. The Sports Shooting team placed third overall in its first-ever appearance at the ACUI Nationals in San Antonio, TX while the Competitive Cheer squad competed at the UCA Gameday Nationals for the first time in school history.
Indian Hills' previous best finish came in the 2018 season when the department placed 22nd overall. The NATYCAA Cup Standings were created in 2004 and have recognized teams each year with the exception of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to COVID-19.
This year marks the fourth year that Daktronics has sponsored the award in conjunction with NATYCAA. The NATYCAA Cup Standings host divisions for the NJCAA Scholarship, NJCAA Non-Scholarship, and the California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A).
Rank NJCAA Scholarship Division Top-10 Total Points
Complete Standings
1 Iowa Western Community College 175.00
2 Iowa Central Community College 165.00
3 Barton Community College (KS) 161.50
4 New Mexico Junior College 139.50
5 Cowley College (KS) 136.50
6 Indian Hills Community College 110.00
7 Salt Lake Community College (UT) 107.50
8 Mesa Community College (AZ) 104.50
9 Heartland Community College (IL) 98.00
10 Jones County Junior College (MS) 93.50
About NATYCAA: Now in its 35th year, NATYCAA is the professional organization of two-year college athletics administrators and membership open to all two-year institutions from throughout the country. NATYCAA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 58th year. For more information on NACDA and the 18 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, please visit www.nacda.com.
