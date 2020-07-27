OTTUMWA — In an unprecedented move, the NJCAA has laid out a plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year in its continued battle against the threat presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following a vote by the NJCAA Board of Regents earlier this month, the approved plan will have things looking much different for Indian Hills’ student-athletes and their teams this year.
The sweeping move will see the majority of IHCC fall competitions pushed to the spring, including men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.
“Our NJCAA member institutions and national office staff have worked hard to lay out a plan for what hopes to be a successful 2020-21 athletic year,” said Indian Hills Athletic Director, Brett Monaghan. “While things may look a little different, we will still work to deliver the best student-athlete experience possible. We understand things may continue to change, but believe this is the best possible plan moving forward as of today.”
The plan doesn’t affect the IHCC men’s and women’s cross country squads and their original schedules, but in close-contact sports of soccer and volleyball, major adjustments will be made. Those Warrior squads will be allowed limited practice time this fall (60 consecutive calendar dates between August 15 and November 15), as well as a handful of potential scrimmage dates against outside competition (4 each for the soccer teams, and 5 for volleyball), but their regular seasons and post-season tournaments will be played out in the spring.
“This plan makes a lot of sense to us as an institution and conference,” Monaghan added. “Our office will continue to update all of our constituents as decisions are made.”
With the fall sports plan in place, one thing on the minds of many followers of Indian Hills athletics is: What about basketball?
Coach Hank Plona and his Warriors will also have some adjusting to do as the perennial national contenders will have their regular season pushed back until late January, with practice beginning on January 11, 2021 and games being allowed to begin on the 22nd of that month. Plona’s squad, like their counterparts in soccer and volleyball, will be allowed 60 days of fall practice and scrimmages (5), but the regular season slate will be limited to just 22 contests.
“Obviously, this is a once in a lifetime situation, and we are still looking forward to having athletics during the upcoming academic year,” Plona remarked. “Part of what coaches always have to do is adjust. We have to figure out how to help out student-athletes and how to put a championship team together no matter the circumstances.”
With the later start to the hoops season, fans can expect an “April Madness” in the 2021 campaign as the regional and district championships taking place in early April, with the championships beginning in Hutchinson, Kansas, April 19.
“We trust that the NJCAA will continue to make decisions in student-athletes’ best interests and are blessed that here at Indian Hills, our administration and community continue to support us and our student-athletes at all times,” Plona added.
IHCC baseball, softball, golf, track & field, and wrestling will join cross-country by remaining relatively unaffected by Monday’s announcement by the NJCAA. However, one area that will feel the brunt of the adjustments will be the Indian Hills Athletic Training staff, as nearly a year’s worth of athletic competition will take place in just a few months’ time.
“My staff and I here at IHCC were excited to get started with our fall seasons, but we feel like this was the right decision by the NJCAA,” said Head Athletic Trainer Kristin Mayson. “We appreciate the NJCAA’s willingness to help keep our athletes safe, while having the flexibility to find a way to allow them to compete.”