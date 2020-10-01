CRESTON – In a field that included three ranked squads, the Indian Hills men’s cross country shined despite tough conditions, finishing in second at the Spartan Classic, hosted by Southwestern Community College in Creston.
The No.15-ranked Warriors toppled NJCAA Division I No. 10-ranked Highland and were edged out by Division II’s top-ranked squad in NIACC in the final team standings.
“This was arguably one of our better performances in program history, beamed IHCC head coach Brent Ewing. “The times don’t show it due to the heat and hilly course but I’m really proud of the final team results.”
“Coming into the meet, we were ranked 15th and Highland was ranked 10th in the NJCAA D1 polls. Our goal was to beat Highland, added Ewing. “I was surprised that we beat Highland by 50 points. That’s a big gap for a small meet.”
Ewing also noted the overall improvement in positioning as it pertained to facing No. 1-rated NIACC for the second consecutive event.
“We raced them at our season opener at Grand View a few weeks back and finished a ways behind them. Losing to them by just a few points at the Spartan Classic shows how much this team is improving and how competitive they are.”
IHCC was again led by freshman, Nick O’Connor. The Clear Creek-Amana prep seems to be settling in as the team leader as he finished fourth on the leaderboard, clocking in at 28:23.21 over the 8k course.
“Nick has done a great job of establishing himself as a leader for our program,” Ewing said.
In fact, the youth movement with IHCC is taking hold as five of their top seven finishers were freshman. O’Connor’s classmates, Colten Glosser (7th), Christopher Metz (8th), Isaac Bryan (10th) and Alex Danels (14th) all scored for the Warriors, joining sophomores Ethan Mesenbrink (6th) and Cade Curphy (25th).
“Our spread between our top five finishers was just over 90 seconds, Ewing noted. “Having that many freshmen in the mix is certainly something that we’re excited about.”
The Indian Hills women’s cross country squad put together a solid effort at the Spartan Classic, finishing in second place. The Warriors came in ahead of host Southwestern and Highland (IL), and only trailed No. 7-ranked NIACC in the team standings.
IHCC was again led by sophomore Shiggo Shadin, who finished second in the individual standings to NIACC’s Sarah Bertry. Shadin clocked in at 22:20.98.
“Shadin is way ahead of where she was at this time last year,” said IHCC head coach Brent Ewing of his sophomore leader, who has paced the Warrior finishers in both of the season’s first two events.
Freshman Monse Chapula collected a fourth-place finish for the Warriors with a 23:08.51, which was the Ottumwa prep’s season best.
“Monse has really been running lights out,” added Ewing. “This is the first year she has ever ran cross country, and she hasn’t backed down one bit and has been our number two girl each meet.”
A trio of IHCC runners finished in a cluster to round out the team scoring the Warriors, as Julie Granahan, Addy Dysktra and Sydney Schlarbaum picked up slots 13 through 15, respectively. Notably, Dykstra collected a season-best of 26:18.39, shaving nearly a minute off her season-opening performance.
“Addy also showed significant improvement from a few weeks ago at the Grand View meet,” Ewing said.
Indian Hills will be back on the course on Friday, Oct. 9, as the Warriors take part in the Trent Smith Invitational hosted by NIACC. IHCC will toe the line at 4:30 p.m. in Mason City.
Indian Hills
2 Shiggo Shadin, So 22:20.98
4 Monse Chapula, Fr 23:08.51
13 Julie Granahan, Fr 26:01.44
14 Addy Dykstra, Fr 26:18.39
15 Sydney Schlarbaum, So 33:55.35
2. Indian Hills
4 Nicholas O'Connor, Fr 28:23.21
6 Ethan Mesenbrink, So 29:19.21
7 Colten Glosser, Fr 29:27.15
8 Christopher Metz, Fr 29:28.67
10 Issac Bryan, Fr 29:55:54
14 Alex Danels, Fr 30:47.36
25 Cade Curphy, So 32:41:92
Warrior Notables:
32 Tayler Young, Fr 34:09.28
34 Seth Emmons, Fr 34:32.03
37 William King, Fr 35:54.48