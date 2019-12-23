IHCC runners compete in NJCAA Half Marathon

EL PASO, TX – Indian Hills had three members of the its cross country team -- Conner Riley, Zach Schocker and Seth Kilborn – compete in the NJCAA Half Marathon, hosted by El Paso Community College.
The run through the streets of El Paso brought together 46 student-athletes from across the country for the men's race.
Riley led the trio of IHCC participants with a time of 1:15:59 over the course of just over 13 miles. The former Ottumwa High School standout posted a time that was good for 14th-place overall.
Schocker finished in 1:20:46, in 28th place. Kilborn's time was 1:26:35 for 41st place.
The winning time was turned in by Zouhair Talbi of Northwest Kansas who ran 1:05:49. The next four runners after Talbi were from El Paso, giving them the team title.