IHCC runners compete in NJCAA Half Marathon

Indian Hills Community College runners Conner Riley, Zach Schocker and Seth Kilborn competed in the NJCAA Half Marathon, hosted by El Paso Community College.

EL PASO, TX – Indian Hills had three members of the its cross country team -- Conner Riley, Zach Schocker and Seth Kilborn – compete in the NJCAA Half Marathon, hosted by El Paso Community College.

The run through the streets of El Paso brought together 46 student-athletes from across the country for the men's race.

Riley led the trio of IHCC participants with a time of 1:15:59 over the course of just over 13 miles. The former Ottumwa High School standout posted a time that was good for 14th-place overall.

Schocker finished in 1:20:46, in 28th place. Kilborn's time was 1:26:35 for 41st place.

The winning time was turned in by Zouhair Talbi of Northwest Kansas who ran 1:05:49. The next four runners after Talbi were from El Paso, giving them the team title.

