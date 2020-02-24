OTTUMWA — Indian Hills freshman Harry Fearn golfer is being considered for a possible selection to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup. The native of Leek, England, is hoping to take part in the competition between the United States and international teams at the Lahinch Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland July 3-5.
Fearn ended his first fall season of college golf with a stroke average of 73.0 in five meets for the Warriors. Fearn was under-par in five of his 15 rounds, finished in a tie for third at the Flyer Intercollegiate where with a six-under par round of 66, and won the Tabor College Fall Invitational with a 36-hole score of 142, two shots under par.
Indian Hills coach John Mulholland notes that Fearn got off to a fast start in Texas last fall with some great rounds in strong winds, which set him up for his solid play through the rest of IHCC's fall events.
"Harry got his first collegiate win at Sand Creek Station a few tournaments later at another typically hard, windy course," Mulholland said. "As a freshman, that's outstanding. His cool demeanor on the course allows him to shoot scores like he did at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club, blistering the course with a 66. Another highlight for him was his finish in Odessa where, individually, he beat the majority of the field and that vaulted him into 4th in the country, and that's ultimately how he earned this recognition.
"Receiving any recognition is fantastic as hard work should get rewarded. But when it comes to the Arnold Palmer logo it becomes that much more special," Mulholland added. "If Harry gets a selection I know he will flourish in international competition where he would represent us and the great Arnold Palmer. Having the chance to play against the best players in college golf is something we strive for and if he was to tee it up in Ireland I know he will be ready."
The first three individuals for both the US and international teams — there will be six players per side — will be announced Mar. 4.
The Indian Hills golf team will open their spring schedule at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tennessee Mar. 9-10.