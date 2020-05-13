OTTUMWA — For the second time in three years, Indian Hills Community College is seeking a new head men’s soccer coach.
The school has posted the job opening on its website following the departure of Juan Espinal. After spending the past two seasons as head coach of the Warrior men’s soccer program, guiding IHCC to a 24-7-3 record, Espinal has joined the men’s soccer staff at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri as an assistant to head coach Ben Taylor.
Espinal, a native of Muscatine, has been a graduate assistant coach for the men’s team at Iowa Lakes Community College and also coached youth teams in Spencer before taking over at IHCC prior to the 2018 season from Jon Fridal. After leading the IHCC men’s soccer program to a regional title and the program’s first trip to the NJCAA Division I national tournament, Fridal resigned after the 2017 campaign to take the head coaching job at Eastern New Mexico State University.
Between Fridal and Espinal, Indian Hills has won 53 matches over the past four seasons after winning just 19 times in the previous four years. Under Espinal, Indian Hills had 14 players earn Iowa Community College Athletic Confernece (ICCAC) all-region honors and 36 players named to the ICCAC All-Academic teams.