OTTUMWA — The weather was better and the team was bigger.
The second edition of the Indian Hills men's soccer alumni match brought a few more former Warriors out for a friendly exhibition with the current IHCC players on Saturday. Akean Shackleford, the program's all-time greatest goal scorer, was able to get the word out after confirming that the friendly would happen.
"We have a group chat with most of the former players and we sent out the message about a year ago that we got the blessing from everyone involved with the school," Shackleford said. "The message has been that we're welcomed every year. I think getting that word out early that it would be coming out allowed more players to be able to make it."
Diego Maldonado, a former teammate of Shackleford and several of the IHCC alumni players that took the field on Saturday, was one of the players that took part in the alumni match for the first time. Being able to free up his schedule thanks to the advance notice of that match allowed Maldonado the school he graduated from in 2018.
"I was working a lot last year, so I couldn't make it, but when Akean reached out this time I told him I was 100-percent in," Maldonado said. "It's been a great experience. I got to see my old teammates and my old roommates. I love to be back and hopefully I'll be back with several more of my friends to keep growing the program."
Felix Vu was happy to be part of his first alumni match. The first-year head coach of the Indian Hills men's soccer team got to see his players in action against another opponent for the first time.
"It was a bit clunky at times. It was a friendly match, but we were also trying to work on a few different things," Vu said. "I never get too high. I never get too low. We're a work in progress right now, but we'll learn a lot about ourselves coming out of this weekend.
"It's always great to have the alumni come out. It's very important for the program with the history they've made in the past. Hopefully, we can continue traditions like that."
The current members of the Indian Hills soccer team were able to score a pair of goals in each half. The current Warriors also won a friendly shootout after the match with Shackleford take the final shot of the day before both current and former IHCC soccer players coming together on the field for a team photo and a postgame prayer.
"I think Indian Hills has a really good group of players on (the current) team. They just need to listen to their coach. He knows exactly what he's doing," Shackleford said. "If they listen and stay disciplined, I think they'll make a long run."
Shackleford speaks from experience having helped guide the Warrior men's soccer team to the program's only national tournament appearance back in 2017. Shackleford scored a program-record 33 goals that season leading Indian Hills to an 18-3 record, a top-10 national ranking, the program's only regional title and national tournament appearance where the Warriors split two matches ultimately falling one goal short of advancing to the national semifinals.
"Right now, this program is held to a standard where nothing else makes sense if we're not going after another national tournament berth," Shackleford said. "Getting back to the national tournament is overdue. The goal of the program is to make that same long run we made in 2017 if not go even deeper."
Vu agrees. Coming of a run to a regional championship last fall and a district tournament berth, the Warrior men of 2023 have their sights set on the program's second all-time national tournament appearance.
"History is very important because it builds the identity of the program," Vu said. "When players come in, they may not know what's happened in the past with the school they're becoming a part of. Players like Akean and some of the other players were out there today helps our players understand the importance of achievement here at Indian Hills."
As teams left the field on Saturday, Shackleford gathered the alumni members together reminding them what it means to be on the field with the players that will be donning the IHCC soccer uniforms in the coming weeks as the 2023 season gets fully underway. Many of those current players that were wearing the yellow shirts on Saturday may very well be wearing the maroon shirts of the alumni players in the years to come.
"Hopefully, we can keep this going and continue to make it bigger and better," Shackleford said.
