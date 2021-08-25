The Indian Hills Community College softball program will be hosting a pitching and catching clinic on Sunday at the Tom Arnold Net Center.
The clinic will include small group instruction and one-on-one coaching with IHCC head softball coach Lindsay Diehl along with current Warrior softball players. Mental training and routine development for each athlete will also be taught.
Catchers are reminded to bring their own catching gear. For the pitchers, a catcher will be provided. Please bring tennis shoes.
Pitching camps, with instruction with Cassandra (Darrah) Allen will be held for athletes in grades 3-7 from 10-11:30 a.m. Athletes in grades 8-12 will be participate in the camp from 12-1:30 p.m.
Catching camps, with instruction with IHCC assistant coach Jenn Marshall, will be held for athletes in grades 3-7 from 1:30-3 p.m. Athletes in grades 8-12 will meet from 3-4:30 p.m.
Admission is $50 per student/event. Sign-ups are currently available online at www.indianhills.edu/warriorsoftballcamps.