OTTUMWA — Two members of the Indian Hills volleyball team have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball All-Region XI Team, announced by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) on Monday. Precious Daley and Jarolin de los Santos were recognized with the postseason accolades.
Daley earns the All-Region nod for the second consecutive year after garnering the honor as a freshman. Daley becomes the fifth Warrior to earn back-to-back All-Region selections while de los Santos became the fifth freshman to be named to the All-Region team under the tenure of IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel.
As a sophomore, Daley ranked in the top three in six different categories in the ICCAC, including hitting percentage and total blocks. In Daley's final season in Ottumwa, the middle blocker eclipsed the 500 career kill mark, finishing her two-year tenure with 510 finishers overall.
Daley's 124 blocks in her final season gave her 151 total for her career. The Des Moines Roosevelt graduate finished the season with 13 double-digit kill matches and finished the season on a strong note, hitting .385 or better in six of the team's final seven matches.
Daley was a three-time recipient of the ICCAC DI Volleyball Athlete of the Week award and was also named IHCC's October female student athlete of the month. Along with her freshman athletic accolade, Daley was selected to the NJCAA All-Academic third-team and was a two-time member of the NJCAA Region XI Academic All-Region first-team.
As a second-year member of the Warriors, de los Santos also upped her performance on the court to earn postseason honors. The Indian Hills freshman outperformed her first-year numbers in nearly every major statistical category as de los Santos ranked second in the nation in solo blocks with 64 stops while her 1.34 blocks per set ranked seventh nationally.
The middle blocker also totaled 192 kills on the year with a .349 hitting percentage to power the Warrior offense. The two-time recipient of the ICCAC DI Volleyball Athlete of the Week during the 2021 season, de los Santos was named to the NJCAA Region XI Academic All-Region second team as a freshman
In total, seven individuals earned postseason honors, headlined by four selections from Iowa Western Community College and one from Marshalltown Community College.