YUMA, AZ –
The Indian Hills Volleyball team ended the three-day AWC Tournament in Yuma, AZ in convincing fashion with two more sweeps to close out the tournament 5-0. The Warriors have now won eight consecutive matches after sweeping all five opponents throughout the tournament.
Indian Hills rolled to a 3-0 win over Lee College in the opening match on Saturday, winning 25-13, 25-17, and 25-13. The Warriors followed up the victory with a win over host Arizona Western in the tournament finale by set scores of 29-27, 25-16, and 25-17. Over the course of the five matches, the Warriors outscored their opponents 380-257.
"The way these girls play when they are excited and firing on all units is going to be unstoppable," stated head coach Lyndsey Michel. "Even on slow starts, they light each other up. Top to bottom, these girls sacrifice for each other."
The Warriors started strong in its opening match against Southern Nevada and never looked back on Friday. Indian Hills built an early 12-7 lead before finishing off the Coyotes 25-17 in the opening set. The next two sets belonged to Indian Hills from start to finish. The Warriors led by as many as 15 in the second set and 14 in the third set, winning 25-10 and 25-9, respectively.
As Michel noted throughout the day, the Warrior service was firing from all cylinders in the opening match. Four different Warriors connected on a service ace, including five from Brooke Amann and four from Precious Daley.
"Total group effort," stated Michel. "High energy. High enthusiasm. Big wins. Scottsdale will be a strong team for sure. We served exceptionally well and just kept them out of system. If we keep serving the way we did today, it'll be hard to lose."
The Warriors hit an astounding .524 hitting percentage in the second set as Haleigh Hadley, Jarolin de los Santos and Jenna Vallee teamed up for three kills apiece in the set. In total, the Warriors hit .377 throughout the match vs. the Coyotes. Hennesys Lalane distributed 31 assists for the offense.
Against Scottsdale, the Warriors proved that its lineup from top to bottom is capable of scoring form the serve as Vallee and Lalane each posted four service aces while Anja Vranic added three. Indian Hills topped the Fighting Artichokes 25-16, 25-23, and 25-14.
Hadley and Daley combined for 17 kills throughout the match while Daley and de los Santos teamed up at the net for 10 total blocks.
Coming off two impressive victories on Friday, the Warriors went right back to work on Saturday afternoon against Lee. Indian Hills took home the sweep in less than an hour after creating opportunities from all areas of the court. The Warriors posted its best hitting percentage of the year with a .384 clip.
Amann led the way with 10 kills. Hadley and Daley combined for 12 kills on 18 attempts with just one error.
In a competitive opening set against Arizona Western proved to be the Warriors' only test for the weekend. After outlasting the Matadors 29-27, Indian Hills cruised to a pair of set wins for the team's sixth sweep of the season.
Another strong offensive performance proved to be the difference maker in the team's final match of the tournament. Indian Hills posted a .300 hitting percentage, the team's fourth time eclipsing the .300 mark on the year. Daley and Vallee combined for 21 kills in the win.
As a team, the Warriors combined for 41 service aces on the weekend. Lalane added five aces to her season total on Saturday and now ranks second among all National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball players with 22 on the year. Amann is right behind her teammate at 20 service aces on the year which ranks third nationally.
"Hennesys was just dishing out plays even when her knee said she was done," Michel added. "She continued to battle. The atmosphere these girls are creating for them on the sideline every point is relentless."
After playing six matches in five days that spanned two time zones, the Warriors earn a much deserved break. Indian Hills is back in action at Carl Sandburg College on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.