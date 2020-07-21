Warriors run at Graduate Classic

Members of the Indian Hills running program, seen here competing at the  Graduate Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska this past January, earned NJCAA All-Academic honors for their work in the classroom.

 Photo courtesy of Indian Hills Community College

OTTUMWA – In addition to more success in competition this past season, Indian Hills student athletes also found success in the classroom.

The past 2019-20 academic year saw a total of 37 IHCC student athletes that earned NJCAA All-Academic honors. Students needed to earn a 3.60 grade point average or higher to obtain All-Academic honors.

The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are:

– NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA.

– NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA.

– NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Below is a list of the student-athletes who garnered All-Academic honors with their respective sport.

BASEBALL

First Team:

– David Janssen (Gemert, Netherlands).

– Nick Marshall (Antigo, Wisconsin).

– Milan Van Der Breggen (Purmerend, Netherlands).

Second Team:

– Daniel Hargrave (Centerville).

– Charles LeFebvre (Laval, Canada).

– Brady Nowicki (Big Bend, Wisconsin).

Third Team:

– Pier Olivier Boucher (Quebec, Canada).

– Nathan Chasey (Ames).

– Cooper Huckabone (Mount Pleasant).

– Wyatt Wendell (Castle Rock, Colorado).

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY – MEN

Third Team:

– Conner Riley (Ottumwa).

– Jacob Glandon (Webster).

– Ethan Mesenbrink (Ames).

GOLF

Second Team:

– Harry Doig (Sydney, Australia).

– Harry Fearn (Leek, England).

– Cyril Henault (Waterloo, Belgium).

– Ethan Keane (Sydney, Australia).

MEN'S SOCCER

First Team:

– Damien Baltide (Fort-de-France, Martinique).

– Bruno Sperandio (Itapoa, Brazil).

Second Team:

– Rodrigo Rogatto (Santos, Brazil).

– Gabriel Sodre (Santos, Brazil).

Third Team:

– Alejandro Contreras (Caracas, Venezuela).

– Adam Dahou (Grenoble, France).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Second Team:

– Sanne Croes (Enschede, Netherlands).

Third Team:

– Ibeth Hernandez (Ottumwa).

– Elani Mears (Burlington).

– Emily Murphy (Burlington).

SOFTBALL

First Team:

– Nicole Bellis (Urbandale).

Second Team:

– Jakala Hall (Keokuk).

Third Team:

– Abigayle Sweet (Centerville).

– Brooke Tucker (Indianola).

MEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK

Second Team:

– Elijah Boesch (Charlotte).

WOMEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK

First Team:

– Ashley Miller (Monroe).

VOLLEYBALL

Second Team:

– Suzana Andrade (Fortaleza, Brazil).

– Amanda Toyota (Curitiba, Brazil).

– Iva Vranic (Belgrade, Serbia).

Third Team:

– Nikoleta Kandic (Belgrade, Serbia).

Indian Hills was honored by having seven athletic squads named NJCAA All-Academic Teams for 2019-20. IHCC's baseball, men's cross-country, golf, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball and volleyball.

To be eligible for the team award, a team’s cumulative GPA must have reached 3.00.

