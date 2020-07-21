OTTUMWA – In addition to more success in competition this past season, Indian Hills student athletes also found success in the classroom.
The past 2019-20 academic year saw a total of 37 IHCC student athletes that earned NJCAA All-Academic honors. Students needed to earn a 3.60 grade point average or higher to obtain All-Academic honors.
The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are:
– NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA.
– NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA.
– NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA.
Below is a list of the student-athletes who garnered All-Academic honors with their respective sport.
BASEBALL
First Team:
– David Janssen (Gemert, Netherlands).
– Nick Marshall (Antigo, Wisconsin).
– Milan Van Der Breggen (Purmerend, Netherlands).
Second Team:
– Daniel Hargrave (Centerville).
– Charles LeFebvre (Laval, Canada).
– Brady Nowicki (Big Bend, Wisconsin).
Third Team:
– Pier Olivier Boucher (Quebec, Canada).
– Nathan Chasey (Ames).
– Cooper Huckabone (Mount Pleasant).
– Wyatt Wendell (Castle Rock, Colorado).
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY – MEN
Third Team:
– Conner Riley (Ottumwa).
– Jacob Glandon (Webster).
– Ethan Mesenbrink (Ames).
GOLF
Second Team:
– Harry Doig (Sydney, Australia).
– Harry Fearn (Leek, England).
– Cyril Henault (Waterloo, Belgium).
– Ethan Keane (Sydney, Australia).
MEN'S SOCCER
First Team:
– Damien Baltide (Fort-de-France, Martinique).
– Bruno Sperandio (Itapoa, Brazil).
Second Team:
– Rodrigo Rogatto (Santos, Brazil).
– Gabriel Sodre (Santos, Brazil).
Third Team:
– Alejandro Contreras (Caracas, Venezuela).
– Adam Dahou (Grenoble, France).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Second Team:
– Sanne Croes (Enschede, Netherlands).
Third Team:
– Ibeth Hernandez (Ottumwa).
– Elani Mears (Burlington).
– Emily Murphy (Burlington).
SOFTBALL
First Team:
– Nicole Bellis (Urbandale).
Second Team:
– Jakala Hall (Keokuk).
Third Team:
– Abigayle Sweet (Centerville).
– Brooke Tucker (Indianola).
MEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK
Second Team:
– Elijah Boesch (Charlotte).
WOMEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK
First Team:
– Ashley Miller (Monroe).
VOLLEYBALL
Second Team:
– Suzana Andrade (Fortaleza, Brazil).
– Amanda Toyota (Curitiba, Brazil).
– Iva Vranic (Belgrade, Serbia).
Third Team:
– Nikoleta Kandic (Belgrade, Serbia).
Indian Hills was honored by having seven athletic squads named NJCAA All-Academic Teams for 2019-20. IHCC's baseball, men's cross-country, golf, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball and volleyball.
To be eligible for the team award, a team’s cumulative GPA must have reached 3.00.