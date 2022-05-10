OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Athletic Department has announced the addition of women's golf as the institution's newest varsity program. The team will begin competition in the fall of 2023.
A national search for the first head coach has begun. The program will actively recruit throughout the 2022-23 academic year and will field its first roster for the 2023-24 season. The team will compete as a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
"I'm excited to announce the addition of women's golf to our intercollegiate athletic offerings at Indian Hills," stated Dr. Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Athletic Director and Vice President, Student Development and Operations. "We have long been known for the success on the men's side, and our department looks forward to building a program that mirrors that outstanding tradition with our new women's program. We have started a national search for the individual that will lead this program and I look forward to working alongside them to build something that Indian Hills can be proud of."
The program will be one of eight programs to compete in the ICCAC, joining Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Iowa Lakes Community College, Iowa Western Community College, North Iowa Area Community College, Southeastern Community College and Southwestern Community College. Currently, there are 85 women's golf programs overall competing in the NJCAA.
Indian Hills has fielded a highly competitive men's golf team at the national level for over 40 years, winning six national titles. Over the years, the men's team has competed at the Cedar Creek Golf Course and the Ottumwa Country Club in Ottumwa as well as The Preserve on Rathbun Lake Golf Course.
The addition of the women's golf program marks the newest varsity sport at Indian Hills since the Athletic Department added men's and women's wrestling in the 2020-21 academic year. The women's golf program will be the 19th varsity sport to compete at Indian Hills.
Interested student-athletes may complete a recruitment form online at www.indianhills.edu. Search for the Indian Hills Women's Golf Recruiting Questionnaire.