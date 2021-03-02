OTTUMWA – Indian Hills Community College will be allowing a limited amount of fans to attend indoor athletic events. Fans will be limited to immediate family members and friends, based on a pass list created by IHCC student-athletes and coaches, to attend Warrior volleyball, basketball and wrestling.
In a letter posted online by Indian Hills athletic director Brett Monaghan, recent conversations with presidents and other athletic directors within the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference led to a vote for all schools to remain with the student-athlete/coach pass list for the duration of the indoor seasons. That will include all postseason matches, games and meets hosted by ICCAC schools.
"Beginning this week, student-athletes and coaches are creating pass lists made up of immediate family members and friends to attend our home indoor events," Monaghan said. "We are looking forward to having those folks in attendance supporting their children as they participate for the remainder of their seasons."
There were a small number of fans that attended the IHCC volleyball team's ICCAC sweep of Marshalltown on Tuesday night. Fans on the pass list for men's basketball were also allowed to attend Wednesday's game at the Hellyer Student Life Center between Southeastern and Indian Hills.
Indian Hills will host Jefferson College in volleyball action on Friday. Next week features two home volleyball matches on Tuesday, Mar. 9 against Kirkwood, Thursday, Mar. 11 against Mineral Area and next Sunday , Mar. 14 against NIACC.
The Indian Hills men's basketball team also has two home games next week. The Warriors host Marshalltown on Wednesday, Mar. 10, and Iowa Lakes on Saturday, Mar. 13.
All IHCC games will continue to be streamed online through Go Hills TV.