OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Athletic Department will host a press conference to announce its next head men's basketball coach on Tuesday. The press conference will take place at the Hellyer Student Life Center starting at 12 p.m.
Tuesday's press conference is open to the public where the 17th head coach in school history will be introduced. For those unable to attend, GoHillsTV, the official streaming platform of Indian Hills Community College, will air the press conference live via the GoHillsTV Facebook Page, GoHillsTV, and the GoHillsTV App.
The announcement comes one week after Hank Plona stepped down as head coach of the IHCC men's basketball team, joining Western Kentucky University as an assistant coach. Plona guided the Warriors to a 225-35 record over eight seasons and seven national tournament appearances, including a run to the semifinals in this year's tournament, the deepest run in postseason play for the program since 2014.
