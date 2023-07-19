OTTUMWA — Area athletes in grades 7-12 are invited to take part in the the Indian Hills Track and Field camp taking place both Thursday and Friday at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa each day from 1-3 p.m.
There will be top flight instruction for sprinters, hurdlers, and throwers from Indian Hills head track and field coach Brent Ewing and his staff. The program has produced NCAA national champions, including Olympic Silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, in multiple individual events in addition to nationally-ranked squads for both the men's and women's programs at IHCC.
The cost to attend both days of the camp is $80. For more information, contact Ewing by calling 641-895-1095 or by e-mailing brent.ewing@indianhills.edu.
