OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Community College men's track and field program has become a mainstay in the national conversation in recent years. This year, a total of 12 Warriors who have helped the program sustain its success found new homes at four-year programs.
Former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont standout Kalen Walker heads to the University of Iowa after a stellar season at Indian Hills after helping set a school record in the 4x100 relay at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Outdoor Track and Field Championship with a third-place finish. Walker also helped claim the 2021 NJCAA Region XI 4x100 Relay title with a time of 39.99 seconds, a record at the time before the quartet sprinted to a 39.78 finish at the national meet. Walker and the Warriors finished 10th overall at the outdoor national championship.
"I cannot say enough good things about Kalen. If you search 'blue collar' on google, a photo of Kalen will show up," IHCC head track and field coach Brett Ewing said of Walker. "He is a small town Iowa workhorse who has earned everything in life. His progress from high school to college was unheard of. He was part of the school record and regional record setting 4x100-meter relay that placed third at the outdoor national meet. I am very confident that Kalen will compete at the highest level during his time as a Hawkeye."
"Indian Hills was a really good place for me because all of my teammates wanted big things," Walker added. "I think being around people like them made it really easy to improve myself. It was like we were all chasing our dreams together and I loved it."
Jarvis Barber competed in a series of events for the Indian Hills men's track and field program throughout his two-year stint in Ottumwa. Barber excelled in the classroom as well after earning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Track and Field Coaches Association Scholar All-America honors.
"Jarvis’ work ethic and fortitude are two things that really separate him from others," Ewing said of Barber. "He has a tremendous attitude and is always able to keep his chin held high even during tough times. Jarvis has the ability to help any team from the 60-400-meter. I believe his best days are ahead of him."
"Going to Indian Hills was a big step for me. I wanted to prove to myself that I can achieve my goals in track and in academics," Barber added. "Going to Indian Hills helped me achieve those goals with the help from the professors and being surrounded with individuals who have the same goals."
Elijah Berry, a three-time National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American on the track, heads off to Oklahoma State University to compete for the Cowboys. Berry competed in the 4x400-meter relay and the 400-meter dash at the 2021 NJCAA DI Men's Outdoor National Championships and helped the Warriors win the 4x400-meter relay at the Drake Relays.
"Elijah will go down as one of our most decorated track and field athletes in program history," Ewing said of Berry. "He was a rangy sprinter who ran anything from the 200-800-meter during his time here. He finished his career as a three-time school record holder and a three-time NJCAA All-American. I am excited to see him compete at the next level."
Jackson Burnett participated on the Indian Hills Men's cross-country, indoor and outdoor track and field programs. Bound for Texas State University, Burnett posted two top-five finishes at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Outdoor National Championship, including a second-place All-American finish and school record mark in the 4x800-meter relay. Burnett wrapped up his lone season as a Warrior with six school records.
"In his one year at Indian Hills, Jackson accomplished things that many athletes are unable to do in four. He set school records in six different events and holds more All-American honors than anyone in program history," Ewing said of Burnett. "Jackson’s story is one that I will continue to tell for years."
"With the help of Coach Ewing, he pushed me and my teammates to always be the best we can be on and off the track," Burnett added. "Constantly trying to inspire us to do well so we could set ourselves up well for the future. The amazing track program that I loved being part of was a major help. We were always high energy every single practice and helped each other get through our hardships. Our team was basically a huge family. All of my progress and success is because of my team and my coaches at Indian Hills and I wouldn't trade them away for anyone else. As much as Coach Brent loves us his main goal is to set us up to go to the next level and that's just what he did."
Marshaun Cook, a two-year member of the Indian Hills men's track and field program, will head off to Illinois State in the fall to compete for the Redbirds. Cook found success in sprint competitions, including the 100-meter dash, placing 14th overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI DI Men's Outdoor Championship.
"Marshaun showed significant improvement from his freshman to sophomore season. He had a great attitude and was always able to find the good in things," Ewing said of Cook. "I believe Marshaun will continue to improve during his time at Illinois State. I look for him to be a point scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference."
"Indian Hills impacted me in multiple ways. My freshman year was a roller coaster on and off the track. I wasn't mentally strong. I got what I wanted in high school and that wasn't going to fly in college and I realized that early," Cook added. "I learned how to work and how to work hard - if I'm going to do something then do it to the best of my ability. My sophomore year, with such a deep team and friendships, I grew with my team and training group. One thing I learned was to trust your training, don't do too much, and feed off of the excellence of others and let it propel you forward, and to always have your brothers' back. Indian Hills academics got me out of the procrastination stage. I came to an understanding that there would be late nights, but those late nights worked. Because of that hard work and dedication, it led me to commit to my in-state school Illinois State with numerous internships lined up already before I even get there. Thank you Indian Hills, I will never forget those two years."
A native of Webster, Jacob Glandon was a two-year member of both the Indian Hills Men's cross-country as well as the track and field programs. Glandon earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic second-team honors. Glandon finished 60th overall at the NJCAA DI Men's Cross Country championship and competed in the 3000-meter steeplechase and 4x800-meter relay at the NJCAA DI Region XI Championships.
"Jacob grew tremendously during his time here," Ewing said of Glandon. "His best performance came during the 2020 NJCAA Cross Country national championship where he placed 60th overall, ran a personal best, and helped IHCC place seventh overall."
"Indian Hills was my only option to continue doing cross country and track out of high school," Glandon added. "That wasn't a bad thing, though. During my time at Indian Hills, I dropped over two minutes off my 8k time and set numerous personal bests in indoor and outdoor track. I went from running 20 miles a week in high school to 65 miles a week by my second year, all thanks to Coach (Derek) Wilson. His training is what prepared me for even more success down the road as I will be continuing my career at William Penn University. I am excited to continue to work hard and improve this fall."
Corrion Matthews will head off to Drury University after two years of continuous improvement for the Indian Hills Men's Track and Field program. Along with Matthews' athletic success, the St. Louis native earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Track and Field Coaches Association Scholar All-America honors and NJCAA Academic All-Region XI Second-Team honors as a sophomore.
"Corrion has a story unlike many others. He has spent most of his life with the odds stacked against him but he never gives up," Ewing said of Matthews. "His improvement from high school to college was remarkable and was a testament to his ability to never give up. Corrion was also one of our team’s better students. I have a soft spot in my heart for Corrion and am excited to see him move on to the next level."
"The impact Indian Hills had on me was very important and beneficial. It taught me to never give up when things get hard," Matthews said. "I wanted to show others it's more than just track when you go to school and to not give up when times get hard. I went from thinking I wasn't going to run at the next level but now here I am. I always wanted to keep in mind if I can do it, others can too."
Ethan Mesenbrink, a two-year member of the Indian Hills men's cross-country and track prorgram, leaves Ottumwa after a remarkable career for the Warriors. Mesenbrink was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic First-Team with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and also earned NJCAA Track and Field Coaches Association Scholar All-America honors. Mesenbrink helped the cross country team to a seventh-place finish at the NJCAA DI National Championship and left a mark on the track and field record books throughout his tenure.
"Ethan set a tremendous example for everyone that follows in his footsteps. He is a high character individual who graduated with nearly a 4.0," Ewing said of Mesenbrink. "Ethan finished his career at Indian Hills as a top-five all-time performer in four different events. He was also an integral part of the men’s 2020 cross country record-setting season."
"Indian Hills taught me how to be a better person and how to be a true student-athlete. Keeping a strong focus on academic and athletics helped me achieve my goals for the year," Mesenbrink added.
Zack Nelson served as an integral member of the Indian Hills running program for two seasons. Nelson, a native of St. John's, Florida, wrapped up his career as a Warrior with prestigous academic honors, including National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Track and Field Coaches Association Scholar All-America honors and NJCAA Academic All-Region XI Second-Team honors.
"Zack is a true team guy. He always had a positive mindset and was very dependable on and off the track," Ewing said of Nelson. "Zack played a key role in our team’s ninth place finish at the NJCAA Indoor National Championship, helping the distance medley relay finish sixth overall, earning All-American distinction."
Floyd Pond earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region XI Academic honors during his time at Indian Hills to coincide with an impressive sprint career. Pond holds the second-fastest 60-meter spring of all-time in the Warriors' program where he earned national qualifier status as a freshman.
"Floyd is destined to do great things in life. He finished his time at IHCC as the second-fastest 60-meter runner in program history," Ewing said of Pond. "You would be hard pressed to find another person like Floyd on campus at IHCC. He is a special young man with loads of talent. Floyd’s attention to detail sets him apart from everyone. I would not be shocked to see Floyd be one of the top sprinters in the conference during his time at UL-Lafeyette."
As a two-year member of the Warrior running program, Micha Reed earned three academic honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) as a sophomore for his participation on the Indian Hills Men's Cross Country, Indoor, and Outdoor Track and Field Teams. Reed also earned academic honors from the NJCAA Track and Field Coaches Association and NJCAA Region XI.
"Micha was a big part of the growth of our middle distance program during his two years at IHCC," Ewing said of Reed. "He helped pave the way for many of the people who followed him. He finished his career here as a top five all-time performer in three different events. He was a part of the school record and All-American 4x800-meter relay team during the 2020 indoor season."
Justin Swann will suit up at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Tennessee in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference after a breakthrough year at Indian Hills. Swann put together impressive showings at both the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor and Outdoor National Championships and cemented two school records along the way. Swann earned three All-America honors from the NJCAA.
"Justin came to IHCC with one goal in mind - improve and head on to a power-five program. He did just that," Ewing said of Swann. "Justin’s most noteworthy performances came when it mattered most. His personal best marks came at the indoor and outdoor national championship meets.
"Justin finished his sole season at IHCC as a record holder in the 800-meter outdoors and the 4x800-meter relay outdoors. He is a three-time All-American and will go down as one of the greatest middle distance runners to ever come through our program."