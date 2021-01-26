MARYVILLE, MO — The Indian Hills track and field teams competed at the Northwestern Open over the past weekend.
Strong performances from both teams resulted in podium finishes throughout a majority of the 36 events over two days.
Isiah Thomas finished sixth in the men's 60-meter dash finals. During the preliminaries, Thomas set a personal record with a 6.841-second run.
Temira Goods finished second in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 26.03 seconds for the Warriors. During the men's 200-meter dash, Aurel Tchanbi finished third in 21.77 seconds.
Indian Hills also ran the 400-meter dash well as a group when Kahliyah Anderson and Elijah Berry both finished as runner-ups. Other impressive showings saw Jackson Burnett running a 4:13.96 mile and Chris Hudnall just narrowly missing out as he lost by .004 seconds in the 60-meter hurdle finals.
Indian Hills will be back in Maryville on Saturday for the Herschel Neil Invite.