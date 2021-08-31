OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills women's soccer team has moved up two spots in the latest NJCAA Division I national rankings after opening the season with four straight decisive wins.
Indian Hills, ranked 17th in the preseason, heads into their first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference match on Wednesday ranked 15th in the country. Fresh off the team's first-ever trip to the NJCAA national tournament, the 4-0 Warriors have opened this year on a tear outscoring each of its first four opponents 38-2 and are the top scoring team in the country, 16 goals ahead of the second-highest scoring team in the country.
Indian Hills has relied on the efforts of both returning sophomores and newcomers to this year's program. Sophomore Bailey Wiemann and Risa Ogasawara (Yokohama, Japan/Hinomoto) have served as a powerful combination as the two rank first and second in the nation in goals, assists, points and shots, respectively. The impenetrable Warrior defense has allowed just two goals on the year with a pair of shutouts from freshman keeper Trisha Westphal.
Next up for head coach Anthony Longo's program is a trip to the Burlington RecPlex on Wednesday to take on Southeastern Community College. The Warriors topped the Blackhawks 4-0 in the preseason.