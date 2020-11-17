MARSHALL, MO — In the first-ever official women’s wrestling meet in school history, Indian Hills split a pair of duals with host Missouri Valley College at Marshall, Missouri on Saturday.
After dropping the opener, 29-18, the Falcon women bounced back to take a 34-13 victory over the MVC B-squad in the second dual.
“This was an awesome day for Indian Hills women’s wrestling,” said IHCC head coach Cole Spree. “The COVID pandemic has been tough on us from a scheduling standpoint. The ladies have been working hard in anticipation for this moment, and we finally got the opportunity to perform."
In the opener, Annaliz Duran scored the first points in IHCC history via forfeit to give the Falcons a quick 5-0 lead, and May Turnmire followed suit two matches later to put Indian Hills up, 10-5.
In the sixth match of the dual, 136-pounder, Alondra Rosado-Martinez picked up the first Falcon victory on the mat as the Puerto Rican native scored a 16-6 technical fall, etching the freshman into IHCC history. Another native Puerto Rican, Ginamarie Santiago Ayala notched the only other win in the opener as the Falcon 155-pound entry scored a 12-2 technical fall.
The second dual with the host Vikings saw Rosado-Martinez and Ayala both picking up wins again to pair with five victories by way of forfeit to provide the win for the Falcons.
“Alondra and Gina both had great days going 2-0,” Spree said. “Both ladies were dominant and the first opponent Alondra wrestled was a returning All-American. I believe this shows just how talented she can be.”
After getting their first battle out of the way, the Falcons (1-1) will return to the mat again on Saturday, Dec. 12. Indian Hills travels to Hastings, Nebraska to take on Hastings College for a dual.
“Our performance for the day was pretty solid as a team, and I enjoyed the effort that each of the ladies gave,” Spree said. “With of most them only competing in folkstyle wrestling prior to college, there is a learning curve with freestyle wrestling. They have done a great job realizing this, and have embraced the results with positive attitudes. They are excited to get back on the mat and back to work.”
WOMEN'S WRESTLING
MISSOURI VALLEY 29, INDIAN HILLS 18
101 - Annaliz Duran (IH) wins by forfeit. Indian Hills leads, 5-0.
109 - Lillianna Campbell def. Heaven-Leigh Jackson (IH) with a 2nd period pin. Score tied, 5-5.
116 - Mya Turnmire (IH) wins by forfeit. Indian Hills leads, 10-5.
123 - Addie Mejia def. Jamesa Robinson (IH) with a 1st period pin. Score tied, 10-10.
130 - Mary Belle Harrell def. Nani-Marie McFadden (IH) in a 10-0 technical fall. Missouri Valley leads, 14-10.
136 - Alondra Rosado-Martinez (IH) def. Jocelyn Murphy in a 16-6 technical fall. Missouri Valley leads, 15-14.
143 - Julia Mata def. Celeste Tellez (IH) in a 11-0 technical fall. Missouri Valley leads, 19-14.
155 - Ginamarie Santiago Ayala (IH) def. Kambrie Hedrick in a 12-2 technical fall. Missouri Valley leads, 20-18.
170 - Danielle Saldivar def. Brittany Zenteno (IH) in a 10-0 technical fall. Missouri Valley leads, 24-18.
191 - Mahealani Ramirez def. Sofia Rubio (IH) in a 1st period fall. Missouri Valley wins, 29-18.
INDIAN HILLS 34, MISSOURI VALLEY 13
101 - Annaliz Duran (IH) wins by forfeit
109 - Mya Turnmire (IH) wins by forfeit
116 - Heaven-Leigh Jackson (IH) wins by forfeit
123 - Jamesa Robinson (IH) wins by forfeit
130 - Willow Barnes (MVC) fall over Nani-Marie McFadden (IH)
136 - Alondra Rosado Martinez (IH) tech fall over Savanna McCutchen (MVC)
143 - Abigail Cordia (MVC) decision over Celeste Tellez (IH)
155 - Ginamarie Santiago Ayala (IH) tech fall over Tess Kinne (MVC)
170 - Brooke-Lynn Rush (MVC) Fall over Gracie Morrison (IH)
191 - Sofia Rubio (IH) fall over Lillian Bader (MVC)