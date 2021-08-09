WEST BURLINGTON – Just over two months removed from competing in the national tournament for the first time in program history, the Indian Hills women's soccer team returned to the field for the first preseason match of the 2021 fall campaign.
Indian Hills picked up a 4-0 exhibition win over Southeastern on Saturday at the Burlington Rec-Plex. Bailey Wiemann, IHCC's top scorer this past spring, opened the scoring in the preseason match with an assist from freshman Elisabeth Plouy.
Risa Ogasawara, another top returning scorer for the Warriors, scored on a free kick to doubled IHCC's lead in the exhibition with the Blackhawks
"It was a good start for the first preseason game," IHCC head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo. "We had a great week of practice to prepare, and the ladies came out and performed. The biggest message was to focus on the small things we have worked on all week.
"As coaches, we didn't expect perfection right away. We wanted to see a full 90-minute effort and to see some of the things we have worked on. We have a lot of new players in the lineup, so it was great to see them get their first experience at this level."
The Warriors also received a spark from freshman Seira Uko on Saturday. Uko netted the final two goals of the match, scoring once on a corner kick and once on an assist from Ogasawara.
"The biggest takeaway was how many players we have that are capable of performing at this level," Longo said. "We have a deep talent pool this year. Offensively, we are as deep and talented as we have ever been. This game showed we have a lot of options to throw at teams. We always want to rely on our sophomores to take charge and lead the way. Bailey and Risa really stepped up and got the first two goals of the game and we never really looked back.
Defensively we looked great overall. Having three sophomores start on the backline is huge for us. They knew what was expected and how to perform, and they did their jobs well. We had multiple freshmen step up and play a lot of minutes, and were able to keep the level high."
Indian Hills will return to West Burlington to face the Blackhawks early in the regular season. The teams will play in the first of a women/men's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The Warriors will host two more exhibition matches before opening the 2021 regular-season schedule on Aug. 21. Indian Hills will host exhibition matches at Schafer Stadium against Iowa Wesleyan on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. IHCC wraps up the preseason hosting William Penn on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at noon.
"Looking forward to another good week of practice and cleaning some things up," Longo said. "It's a long process to get to our peak level, but this first week gave us a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this group."
Indian Hills will also host their first women's soccer media day on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. The event will be streamed online at www.gohillstv.com or via the GoHillsTv Facebook Page.