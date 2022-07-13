OTTUMWA — Tanon Smith has been named the Indian Hills Women's Soccer interim head coach, announced by the college on Wednesday.
Smith will take over for Anthony Longo who resigned Tuesday citing personal circumstances.
"We are pleased with the direction of the women's soccer program and its recent success," stated Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development and Operations and Athletic Director. "We're excited for another competitive year of Warrior soccer and look forward to indentifying our next leader for the program."
Smith has served as an assistant with the program for the past three seasons, joining the Warrior program in 2019. Smith earned an associates degree from Valencia College in Orlando and received his bachelor's of science in business administration from the University of Central Florida.
A national search for the head coach of the women's soccer program is currently underway. More information on how to apply can be found at www.indianhillsathletics.com.
