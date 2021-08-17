OTTUMWA – Coming off of the team's first-ever national tournament appearance, the Indian Hills Women's Soccer program enters the 2021 campaign ranked No. 17 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI women's soccer poll. The Warriors earned 28 points to solidify itself among the nation's top-20 programs.
The national poll, announced Monday afternoon by the NJCAA DI Women's Soccer Committee, is the second consecutive preseason ranking that features the Warriors. Indian Hills entered the 2021 spring season (postponed from the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19) also ranked No. 17. The Warriors have now been ranked in the last 18 NJCAA DI Women's Soccer rankings dating back to Sept. 3, 2019.
The Warriors concluded the spring season at No. 11, the team's highest national ranking in program history after its historic run to the national tournament.
Tyler (TX), the defending DI national champions, headlined the preseason poll. Fellow Iowa Community College Athletic Confernece (ICCAC) foe Iowa Western is ranked fifth in the preseason poll.
The Warriors wrap up their preseason schedule against William Penn at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa on Wednesday at noon. The first regular season contest for Longo's team will be Friday at East Central in Missouri.