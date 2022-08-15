OTTUMWA – Fresh off a program-record 18 wins last season, the Indian Hills women's soccer team checks in at No. 17 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I national poll.
The Warriors, who earned a program-best No. 5 national ranking last season, head into the 2022 season as the second-highest ranked program from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) only behind Iowa Western. The Reivers, the only team to beat the Warriors last fall, checks in at No. 9 in the preseason poll.
Indian Hills finished the 2021 season 18-2-0 overall and runners-up in the NJCAA Region XI Tournament. The Warriors have now appeared in 51 consecutive national rankings dating back to the first regular season poll of the 2019 season.
The Warriors began the 2021 season ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll. Indian Hills will square off twice with Iowa Western in conference play during the regular season, heading to Council Bluffs on Sept. 28 before hosting the Reivers on Oct. 12.
Along with Iowa Western, the Warriors' 2022 schedule also features Motlow State Community College (TN), who checks in at No. 20 in the national preseason poll. Indian Hills and Motlow State will meet in Murfreesboro on Aug. 28.
The preseason poll is topped by defending national champions Eastern Florida State who earned all nine first-place votes. The Titans are followed by Tyler Junior College (TX) and Seminole State College (OK).
Under first year head coach Ulysus Torres, the Warriors are set to open its regular season Aug. 19 at home with the IHCC Classic. The three-day, three-team event features Indian Hills, Illinois Central College and Johnson County College.
The Warriors will take on Johnson County on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Indian Hills then wraps up the Classic against Illinois Central on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Indian Hills opened its preseason schedule at Quincy University on Saturday. The Warriors scored a 1-1 draw with the Hawks, an NCAA DII program.
"First test of the season for the girls and proved to be a massive opportunity for us to grow and get better," stated Torres. "The match itself was played at a high intensity level as we faced a very physical and athletic team in Quincy. The girls had to dig deep at times and showed great spirit and fight throughout."
Indian Hills was led by freshman Leila Karam, who scored the team's lone goal. The Warriors received strong play in net from its freshman keepers of Sara Cogoli and Teagan Hall.
"We have clear areas to work at and improve as a team and I know the girls will be very focused and concentrated on doing just that," Torres said.
The Warriors will travel to the University of Illinois-Springfield for the team's final exhibition match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
