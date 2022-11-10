CENTERVILLE – Year number three for the Indian Hills women's wrestling program is underway.
For the second straight season the Warriors will open up the year as the defending team and dual Junior College National Champions after sweeping the titles at last year's national tournament in Roseburg, Oregon. The Warriors took home 13 individual All-American honors along with four individual national champions.
"We will lean on our three returning national finalists to lead the way this year," stated IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree. "Our new recruits seem to be catching on quickly so we are excited to see how they can contribute. Overall, there should be a lot of new faces in the line-up, but we feel great about what the new faces will be able to bring to the table."
Back on the mat for the Warriors this season is defending 109-pound national champion Kennedy Shropshire, defending 136-pound national champion Alondra Rosado Martinez and 109-pound national runner-up Malachite Chunn. In total, seven individuals return from last year's national championship team to combine with 18 newcomers to the roster.
The 2022-23 season will mark a new era for the Warriors as the sport of women's wrestling at the junior college level continues to evolve. Indian Hills will take part in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) schedule for the first time in program history as five programs, including the Warriors, make up the newly formed league.
"This year is extra exciting from a scheduling standpoint," Spree added. "For the first time ever we have a conference schedule for the women. Our men and women will travel and dual together. The ICCAC is the first-ever junior college conference to do this and it is exciting to be part of."
This year's schedule opened up with a home dual win over NIACC on Tuesday as part of a conference doubleheader with the Warrior men. Other conference dates this season for the Warrior women include a road dual at Ellsworth community College on Nov. 30, at Iowa Western Community College on Jan. 18 and the regular season home finale against Iowa Central Community College on Jan. 25, also a doubleheader with the men's program.
Indian Hills will also take part in five separate open duals spread out throughout the year. The Warriors make a trip to the Waldorf Open in Forest City on Saturday and the Missouri Valley Open on Nov. 19, marking a busy opening month for the Warriors.
The annual Co-Ed Clash with William Penn University is set for Jan. 27 in Oskaloosa. The yearly matchup with the Statesmen features both program's men's and women's teams competing for the third consecutive season.
The 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) is set for Mar. 3-4 in Council Bluffs at the Mid-America Center, marking the first year the NJCAA will hold a national championship and will coincide with the men's national tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.