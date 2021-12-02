CENTERVILLE — The first-ever Junior College National Championship women's wrestling team will be formally recognized Saturday, Dec. 11 as the Indian Hills Women's Wrestling program receives their championship rings. The event will be a part of the team's home dual meet at the Multipurpose Building on IHCC's Centerville campus beginning at 1:45 p.m.
All told, 12 student-athletes and three coaches will be presented their championship rings prior to the team's first-ever home dual. The Warriors will host Iowa Western Community College, Hastings College and a Chadron State College team coached by former Indian Hills assistant Alijah Jeffrey for a quadrangular that starts at 2 p.m.
Following the duals, an open reception will follow on the Centerville campus in rooms 15 and 16. The Warriors became the first women's junior college program to win a national championship this past May as the team took home three individual national championships, earned 12 All-American accolades and the team dual national title.