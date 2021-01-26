CENTERVILLE — The Indian Hills women's wrestling team secured its first dual win, earning a pair of technical falls along with two pins in a 29-12 win over Central Methodist.
Nani-Marie McFadden picked up a 14-0 win for the Warriors wrestling at 123 pounds, giving IHCC a 14-0 lead after a pair of forfeits from Eagles at 109 and 116. Alondra Martinez Rosado added a 12-2 win at 136 pounds for the Warriors after a 19-10 win by Giovanna Loza at 130 put CMU on the board.
Ginamarie Santiago Ayala scored a fall at 4:45 over Andrea Montoya in a 155-pound match for the Warriors. After technical falls earned by Central Methodist's Nevaeh Cassidy (143) and Aliyah Ashby (170), Sofia Rubio closed out the night by scoring a fall in a 191-pound match in 3:30.
Indian Hills (1-1) was coming off a fifth-place finish at the York College women's open tournament. Heavan-Leigh Jackson led the Warriors with 5.5 points, advancing all the way to the semifinals at 109 pounds including a 65-second pin of Madyson Haidusek (Central Christian College) and a 10-0 tech fall over Midland's Salem Scobee.