CENTERVILLE — The Indian Hills Wrestling program has announced the addition of Adam Fahs to its coaching staff. Fahs joins the program as the Head Assistant Coach of the men’s and women’s teams.
Fahs comes to Indian Hills with a strong background of coaching within the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). Fahs spent two seasons as the assistant wrestling coach at perennial national contender Ellsworth Community College before being elevated to the interim head coach position. Under Fahs’ guidance, the Panthers placed fifth overall at the NJCAA National Championship with six All-Americans and 10 national qualifiers in 2020.
Following his time at Ellsworth, Fahs served as the assistant wrestling coach at North Iowa Area Community College where the Trojans placed fifth at the 2022 national championship. The Trojans earned two individual national champions and eight All-Americans during Fahs’ campaign in Mason City.
“I’m super excited to be back in the corner with Adam,” stated Indian Hills head coach Cole Spree. “We have accomplished a lot together and I’m excited to see what we can continue to build at Indian Hills. Adam’s experience in the ICCAC and junior college should be a huge asset to our program.”
Fahs previously coached under Spree at Ellsworth while Spree served as the head coach of the Panthers. Prior to Ellsworth, Fahs served as the Director of Wrestling at Next Level Performance from 2015-2019, coaching 10 national All-Americans and
“I’m excited to be a part of Indian Hills and their wrestling programs,” Fahs stated. “I’m eager to get to work and continue establishing both the men’s and women’s programs as two of the best in the country.”
Fahs received his bachelor’s degree in Fitness and Recreation from Indiana Institute of Technology where he was a two-time national qualifier for the men’s wrestling program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.