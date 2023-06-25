LAKE RATHBUN — Eliana Bommarito of the Indian Hills Community College women's wrestling squad continued an impressive summer on the national stage with a victory at the World Beach Games Special Wrestle-Offs on Saturday, earning the final spot on Team USA for the upcoming world games
Bommarito captured the Women's Over 70 kilogram best-of-three series at Rathbun Lake on Saturday as part of the Kraken Beach Wrestling Championships, a USA Wrestling sanctioned event in conjunction with the Beach Tour of America. Bommarito won the opening two matches against Illinois native Isabeau Shalack to claim a spot at the upcoming 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia Aug. 10-11.
Bommarito, who previously captured the 2023 Senior Beach Nationals championship earlier this year, won the first bout 3-0 on three one-point moves before completing the sweep in the second bout with a match-ending throw in just 13 seconds.
The 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Most Outstanding Wrestler and individual national champion in the 235-pound weight class as a freshman, Bommarito is one of just five individuals, and one of only three women to qualify for the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games for Team USA.
The ANOC World Beach Games is a global multi-sport event that combines the informality and vibrancy of the beach with elite sport to create highly attractive games.
Along with Bommarito, current Indian Hills wrestling assistant coach Darren Wynn competed in the Senior Men's Division, winning both matches in his best-of-three series.
