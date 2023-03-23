CENTERVILLE – Indian Hills freshman Eliana Bommarito has been named The Open Mat's National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women's Freshman of the Year, announced Monday afternoon.
Bommarito garners another national honor after a remarkable season that culminated with the individual NJCAA National Championship in the 235-pound weight class to help lead the Warriors to the team national title. For her efforts at the first-ever NJCAA Women's Wrestling Invitational, Bommarito was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
In her first season of collegiate competition, Bommarito made a statement from the get-go. The freshman posted an undefeated record throughout the regular season, including a 2-0 mark in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) to help the Warriors post a perfect mark in league duals.
Bommarito, who was ranked No. 1 in the 235-pound weight class in the national rankings throughout the duration of the regular season, carried the momentum into the national tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Bommarito scored pins in the first and second round before securing an 11-0 tech fall in the championship bout. Bommarito spent a total of 5:20 on the mat over the course of the three matches.
Bommarito has also earned ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors in her inaugural season and was named to the ICCAC Academic All-Region First-Team for the fall semester with a 4.0 GPA.
The Open Mat presents awards annually in three categories for each division of college wrestling at the conclusion of the season. Awards are presented for Wrestler of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year.
