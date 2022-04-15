OTTUMWA – Bryan Stewart, Coordinator of Media Relations for the Indian Hills Athletic Department has been named the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Sports Information Director of the Year.
Announced at the 2022 NJCAA Convention in Birmingham, AL on Wednesday night, Stewart received his honor in front of an audience of two-year college representatives from around the nation. Stewart becomes just the third individual to receive the prestigious honor in the history of the association.
"Bryan has been an integral piece to the athletics department over the last several years," Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President of Student Development and Operations and Athletic Director. "The impact Bryan has made on our programs, our student-athletes, and all of us here at Indian Hills has been incredible."
Stewart manages the marketing and brand strategies of the Indian Hills Athletics Department, including social media content, website material, media guides, posters, record books, and more. Stewart creates and designs graphics that have helped set Indian Hills Athletics apart through its brand identity. Stewart also serves as the campus photographer, including regularly attending home athletic contests and overseeing media days for the athletic programs.
Stewart was previously honored as the recipient of the 2018-19 Indian Hills Athletics Choice Award Athletic Appreciation honor.