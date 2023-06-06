Sophomore TJ Stoaks (Lenox, IA/Lenox) of the Indian Hills Softball team has been named to the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Rawlings Gold Glove team. Stoaks becomes the first Gold Glove recipient in school history.
Stoaks was selected as the right field representative for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Gold Glove team after a standout year in the outfield for the Warriors. In her second season as the team's primary right fielder, Stoaks started all 57 contests as the Warriors made a run to the 2023 NJCAA DI Softball World Series, placing eighth overall.
"TJ came to us as a pitcher who had played minimal time in the outfield but proved quickly she had one of the best reads off the bat," stated head coach Lindsay Diehl. "She is the definition of hard work pays off as she became an everyday player for us after being a role player her freshman season. Her defensive plays saved numerous runs all season long and gave a sense of assurance when a ball was hit in her direction."
A versatile defender for the Warriors, Stoaks made appearances at both right and centerfield, along with stints at second base and in the circle for the Warriors. Stoaks totaled 73 chances on the year with 26 assists and a .932 fielding percentage. The sophomore was also a part of three double plays.
Over the team's final 27 games of the year, Stoaks made just one error in 32 total chances.
For her career, Stoaks posted a lifetime .933 fielding percentage in 105 total chances.
