OTTUMWA – There will be a new face added to the Indian Hills Athletic Department.
IHCC has hired an Associate Athletic Director to assist with the administration of the college’s athletics and events, as well as assisting with athletics communication. Filling this new role will be Ricky Webster, who is familiar with Warrior Athletics due to interaction with Indian Hills in two of his prior roles.
Webster most recently filled the seat of Director of Marketing at the corporate offices of the NJCAA in Charlotte, North Carolina. After a six-month stint as an Associate Director there, he was promoted in just six months to head up Marketing and Communications with direct oversight of all promotional aspects over the second-largest athletics association in the United States. His duties there included piloting the Association’s strategic marketing plan, facilitating releases, statements and appearances of the President and CEO, in addition to overseeing the NJCAA website and all social media platforms.
With the growth of Athletic Department at IHCC and the additional responsibilities incurred after current director, Dr. Brett Monaghan, was elevated to a Vice President position at the college, it became clear that more help would be needed to keep Warrior Athletics running at full capacity.
“In Ricky Webster we get one of the most talented, up and coming athletic administrators in the country,” Monaghan said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to add someone of the caliber of Ricky to the Indian Hills family.”
Prior to his three-plus years with the NJCAA, Webster became familiar with Indian Hills as the Warriors were frequent ICCAC opponents of Marshalltown Community College, during his nearly four years on the job as the Tigers’ Coordinator of Sports Information & Compliance. Webster was Marshalltown’s first hire to fill such a role in 2013, and was responsible for managing marketing initiatives, as well as being the Tigers’ media contact for all sports, athletics website content provider, as well as being responsible for all MCC Athletics social media.
Since Monaghan was familiar with Webster’s work through his adjacent connections to Indian Hills, when the need arose, it was an easy decision to bring him aboard when it was apparent there was mutual interest.
“When building an athletic department, you can invest dollars into scholarships or operating budgets, and you can build new facilities or add new sports, but if you don’t have outstanding people, none of that matters,” said Monaghan. “Ricky is one of the best people I have ever had the opportunity to work around. He is student first in everything he does and will bring a tremendous amount of two-year college experience to Indian Hills to help us continue to make our department the best it can be.”
For his part, Webster was drawn to Indian Hills’ success on and off the field of competition, in addition to the opportunity to work for a known commodity.
“Indian Hills is at the forefront of junior college athletics. The opportunity to serve alongside tremendous leadership and a passionate coaching staff is both motivating and exciting,” Webster said. “I look forward to creating new opportunities for our student-athletes while embracing the rich history that has helped set the standard in the NJCAA.”
The new IHCC Associate A.D., while familiar with the state of Iowa, is looking forward to bringing his wife and young family back to the area, this time to serve Southeast Iowa.
“My wife, Cait, my daughter Mia, and I are excited to join the Ottumwa community and build relationships with Warrior Nation,” Webster said. “I'd like to thank President Matt Thompson, Vice-President Brett Monaghan, and the entire athletic department for creating a culture that all athletic administrators strive to be a part of.”