OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Athletic Department and the Ottumwa Community School District are teaming up throughout the month of December for the Ottumwa Schools Appreciation Month.
Throughout December, all students, faculty, and staff of Ottumwa Community Schools will receive free admission to each of the four home Indian Hills men's basketball games at the Hellyer Center. Those associated with Ottumwa Community Schools can show their ID at the door prior to any contest to receive a free ticket to any of Indian Hills' basketball contests.
"Working together with our community and our youth is something Indian Hills prides itself on," stated Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development and Operations and Athletic Director. "The support our student-athletes and programs receive from our community is second to none, and this partnership is just a small way for us to show our appreciation for that."
The Warriors' home schedule features a Dec. 2 date against Sauk Valley starting at 7 p.m. Indian Hills will also host the annual Hy-Vee Classic on Dec. 9-10 with four games in two days at the Hellyer Center. Indian Hills will take on Lake Region State College Dec. 9 and Northeast Oklahoma A&M. Both IHCC games will tip off at 7 p.m.
The Classic will also host a game each day starting at 4:30 p.m. All four games will be part of the free tickets for Ottumwa school affiliates.
As part of the Ottumwa Schools Appreciation Month, Indian Hills and Ottumwa have teamed up to host the first-ever City of Bridges Classic at the Hellyer Center on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will feature three basketball games with the Ottumwa varsity girls and boys taking on Fairfield in a doubleheader starting with the girls contest at 10 a.m. The top-ranked Indian Hills Warriors will then take on Kankakee at 3 p.m.
Lunch will be available for purchase beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. All proceeds going to the Indian HIlls Culinary Arts Club.
The purchase of one ticket provides access to all three games throughout the day and will be $8 for reserved seating for the event. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 28. Indian Hills Basketball season ticket holders and Ottumwa High School All Sport Pass holders receive free admission to all three contests.
"It's imperative in a small community like ours that we work closely with the Ottumwa Community School District athletic department to carry out our missions we both have for the student-athletes who represent our institutions," Monaghan added. "Whether that be shared facilities, game day opportunities, or general support between Brandon's (Brooks) staff and ours, we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with the Ottumwa Community School District and hope to provide more opportunities such as the event we will be hosting Dec. 3rd at the Hellyer Center.'
Along with tickets available at the door with proof of identification, tickets will be available at each of the Ottumwa Community Schools for pickup in the main office beginning Monday, Nov. 28.
For questions, please contact Ricky Webster, Indian Hills Associate Athletic Director (ricky.webster@indianhills.edu) or Brandon Brooks, Ottumwa Athletic Director (brandon.brooks@ottumwaschools.com).
