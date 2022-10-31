OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College and the Indian Hills athletics department will host a month-long celebration throughout the month of November to honor Veterans.
Those who have actively served or are currently serving in the armed forces will receive free tickets to any home basketball game throughout the month. The Indian Hills men's basketball team will play in four games, including a pair of classic tournaments at the Hellyer Center.
Veterans will receive tickets to any of the following events:
Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Indian Hills vs. Dodge City, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4 – Iowa Lakes vs. Independence, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4 – Indian Hills vs. Cloud County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5 – Iowa Lakes vs. Cloud County, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5 – Indian Hills vs. Independence, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Indian Hills vs. Northwest Florida State, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18 – Ellsworth vs. Missouri State-West Plains, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18 – Indian Hills vs. McCook, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19 – Ellsworth vs. McCook, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19 – Indian Hills vs. Missouri State-West Plains, 7 p.m.
With the proof an ID, Veterans can claim their free ticket at the box office on any gameday, or stop into the Indian Hills Athletics Department throughout the month to pick up a ticket.
Indian Hills will also recognize its Hometown Heroes at each home basketball game throughout the month of November. Fans wishing to recognize an individual who has served or is currently serving can nominate their Hometown Hero online by visiting the Indian Hills Community College athletics website at www.indianhillsathletics.com.
