OTTUMWA — It has been a spring unlike any other.
While the weather has been beautiful for most of the past three months, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken away several options for people to get out of the house. Parks, golf courses, swimming pools and amusement parks have been just a few of the outdoor entertainment options that have been taken away as state officials work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
One option that has remained available to all residents, however, is fishing. Throughout Wapello County, it has not been uncommon to see several lines cast into the Des Moines River as people take the opportunity to spend some time in the great outdoors.
“Fishing is an activity that people can engage in and still follow all of the social distancing guidelines,” Ottumwa parks director Gene Rathje said. “They can also bring their entire families out to fish while spreading out.”
This weekend will be one of the biggest fishing weekends in the state. Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) free fishing weekend, being held June 5-7. All other regulations will remain in place.
Besides the Des Moines River, several ponds in Greater Ottumwa Park are stocked with fish. Bass, bluegill, catfish, crappies and trout are among the fish that can be caught each day.
“If you go to the fishing and tackle supply stores, a lot of the equipment is sold out,” Rathje said. “It’s become so popular this spring. It’s one of the few outdoor activities people have been able to enjoy in recent months.”
The free fishing weekend opens the door for hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or any neighborhood pond. There are plenty of options to help find a spot that is less crowded to allow those out and about fishing this weekend to keep at least six feet of distance between with other groups.
The Iowa DNR is reminding anyone that heads out to fish to pick a new location or come back at another time if the parking lot at a particular fishing spot is full. Recommended times to avoid crowds are early morning hours or even later at night.
In Ottumwa, popular fishing locations like the Des Moines River or Lake Wapello are also located around popular areas for outdoor activities including the Wapello County trails system. Rathje sees the uptick in fishing this spring as a positive for several outdoor activities around the area.
“The coronavirus shutdown has really given people a greater appreciation for the parks and trails in general,” Rathje said. “They’ve also been very busy. We’ve been our best to adjust with the guidelines. We’ve brought in revenue with the campgrounds being open again. We expect to bring in big crowds over the weekends. They’ve been jam-packed, which is what we want.”
Keep the fun going all summer long by buying a fishing license. It’s easy to buy a fishing license with the DNR Go Outdoors Iowa online licensing system at https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/. You can download the public Go Outdoors IA mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and store your fishing license, so you will always have access to your license no matter where you are. Yearly, seven-day, or 24-hour fishing licenses are available.
For a list of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in parks and along trails on the Iowa DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas, go to www.iowadnr.gov/fishlocal. Tips for taking kids fishing as well as catching crappie and bluegills can be found on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Ready-to-Fish.