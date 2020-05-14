NEWTON — Iowa Speedway will not hold a NASCAR race this season as the series announced a revised schedule for the remainder of 2020 on Thursday.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series races originally scheduled for June 13 and August 1 in Newton, as well as the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race was slated for June 12, will not be held as part of the realigned schedule for both series. Several NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV Truck Series events have already been postponed over the past two months due the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR and Iowa have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community. Iowa’s first NXS race has been realigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of NASCAR’s efforts to reschedule all points races for all national series events for the current season.
Iowa’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series race will be realigned for a future date on the 2020 NASCAR schedule. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race originally scheduled for July 31 has also been canceled for this year.
Ticketholders for the races may receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality and track passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability.
Fans can also request a refund, if preferred. As a reminder, requests could take a minimum of 60 days for processing from the time of the original request.
For additional details and other options, please visit iowaspeedway.com/assistance.