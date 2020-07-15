OSKALOOSA — Just like that, Oskaloosa’s quest for a fifth state appearance in the past seven years comes to an abrupt end.
Oskaloosa athletic director Ryan Parker announced on Monday that all softball related activities will be put on hold as they await testing results from possible COVID-19 exposure.
The test results came back and Parker announced on Wednesday that the season has come to an end after a positive test for COVID-19 within the program.
No. 10 (4A) Oskaloosa (12-9) was scheduled to host a regional playoff game on Saturday against the winner of Burlington vs Mount Pleasant. They will forfeit that game and the winner will advance straight to the regional finals.
Osky seniors Meghan Moorman, Taylor Wills and Ava Vande Wall see their high school careers end earlier than anticipated as they played their last games in last Friday’s doubleheader loss to Dallas Center-Grimes.
Oskaloosa will be added to a list of 11 softball teams and 10 baseball teams to not make it to the playoffs due to positive COVID-19 tests ending their seasons.