OTTUMWA — Scott Maas wants Ottumwa High School to be ahead of the curve.
"We know it's just a matter of time before the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctions girls wrestling," Maas said on Thursday.
Isaiah Cox, Ottumwa's winningest wrestler, has officially made more school history becoming Ottumwa's first high school girls wrestling coach. Maas introduced Cox, a two-time state placewinner for the Bulldog boys with a program record 149 career wins, as the man to guide the school's newest team which is being established in preparation for the potential move to make girls wrestling a sanctioned high school sport possibly as soon as next year.
"Isaiah's going to lead the program and build it from the ground up," Maas said.
Just as he was as a wrestler at Ottumwa, and just as he has been as an assistant high school and head youth wrestling coach for the school, Cox is eager to get to work in his new role guiding the Ottumwa High School girls wrestling program.
"Wrestling here at Ottumwa changed my life," Cox said. "It gave me a path to college. I've been able to come back home and give back to the community now as a teacher and a coach. I love wrestling and I've already established a connection with the girls having been a volunteer coach for the high school team. I'm looking forward to building and creating something so special.
"This is the first time anything like this has ever happened. We've got a lot of people watching us to see how the girls high school wrestling can grow. I'm so happy to be a part of that growth."
Cox is the first head coach of girls wrestling at a school where the roots of the state's next potential sanctioned high school activity can be traced. Megan Black, the first female to place at the traditional Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, became one of the first two female state qualifiers while wrestling for Ottumwa as a sophomore back in 2014.
Black now has company after last season. Jasmine Luedtke became Ottumwa's second female state qualifier, advancing as the district runner-up at 113 pounds out of Iowa City West following a third-place finish at 106 pounds less than a month earlier at the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling tournament.
Ottumwa is now the only high school in the state to have multiple female qualifiers at Iowa High School state wrestling tournament as was one of only two schools last year to have a female wrestler compete at both state tournaments. Bettendorf junior Ella Schmit, who handed Luedtke her only loss at the girls state meet, also qualified for the IAHSAA tournament last February.
For Cox, who also coached Ottumwa's youth wrestlers last season, building on the early tradition of female wrestling within the program starts with establishing a youth program that can help introduce girls to the sport at an early age.
"That's how things are really going to get started," Cox said. "Being able to help kids have that success early is where you're going to see those numbers really grow for participation. You'll always get a few girls in high school to try out for the sport, but if you can work with those kids early on and teach them what to do to work at getting to that successful point, that's where you really build a successful program."
Ottumwa currently has five female wrestlers heading into the 2021-22 season. While the sport is still unsanctioned, girls will continue to compete as part of the OHS boys wrestling team and will have a schedule of 'five or six' weekend tournaments to participate in before competing at the 2022 IWOCA girls state wrestling tournament, which will be held Jan. 21-22 at the Xtream Arena and GreenState Family Fieldhouse in Coralville.
"It's always been talked about that Iowa was going to have state-sactioned high school wrestling," Luedtke said. "Now, it's really looks like it's going to happen. I'm still just a sophomore, so it's exciting. We've got the votes from around the state to have high school girls wrestling. It looks like we're really going to get it going.
"I've had girls asking me when wrestling practices are. We'll see how many come out and stick it out. It's just a matter now of girls coming out for the sport."