ALBIA – For Carter Isley, it couldn’t have worked out any better.
Not only did the two-time state champion from Albia finally qualify for the NCAA national wrestling tournament for the first time, but was going to do so on one of the biggest stages possible. Isley was headed up north to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Vikings, to represent the University of Northern Iowa in the heavyweight division.
Instead, those dreams of competing for his first national title ended in heartbreaking fashion. The outbreak of the coronavirus brought the calendar year for all intercollegiate athletes, cancelling all winter and spring sports national tournaments.
“It’s tough, I’ve worked my whole life for this,” Isley said. “It effects not just me, but my teammates, friends, my community, my coaches and my family. I’m devastated.
“The past 18 years of my life, I’ve worked for this moment, the time to shine in the bright light, and without my choice, without me being able to compete, the chance of that happening is gone. Taken from me.”
Isley won 182 of his 189 high school matches, becoming a four-time Iowa High School state wrestling tournament place winner. After finishing eighth in 2A at 182 pounds as a freshman wrestler at Chariton, Isley made it to three straight championship matches at Albia winning his final 89 matches over unbeaten junior and senior seasons.
In the middle of that success, Isley also spent the two summers after his state championship runs earning All-American wrestler status at the prestigious USA Wrestling ASICS/Vaughan Cadet and Junior Nationals. After winning the Class 2A heavyweight title with a perfect 41-0 record as a senior, Isley would be named 2A’s Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler award and a Wrestling USA All-American.
“It’s not a super-complicated formula. It just really boils down to whether or not you’re willing to pay the price to get where you want to be,” Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. “That is really what sets him (Isley) apart from most people. He never really talks about what he’s going to do, he just does it.”
Isley redshirted during his freshman season at Northern Iowa, leading the Panthers with 10 falls competing unattached as a heavyweight with two tournament titles. After going 23-13 with eight pins and a sixth-place finish in his first Big 12 tournament, Isley competed in just 22 matches as a redshirt sophomore going 14-8 with one win in three Big 12 tournament matches.
Wenger knew first hand, however, that Isley could work his way back having watched him do it once before at Albia.
“Carter has had a lot of ups-and-downs in his wrestling career,” Wenger said. “He battled through a shoulder injury his freshman year in high school to place at the state tournament. He came back stronger than ever his sophomore year, only to lose a really hard-fought match in the finals. After that loss his sophomore year, he didn’t lose another high school match, winning two consecutive state championships. That in itself says a lot about who he is as a person.
“He wasn’t happy with his results, so he did something about it. He is sort of in the same situation as a collegiate wrestler. He really hasn’t gotten the results that he’s wanted the last two years, so he just went back to work and did something about it.”
Isley finished his redshirt junior season with a 20-10 record, finishing fourth in the Big 12 tournament. After dropping a 3-1 loss in overtime to Wyoming’s Brian Andrews, Isley locked up his first trip to the NCAA tournament with three consecutive decisions in the consolation round beating Oklahoma’s Josiah Jones (5-3 in OT), South Dakota State’s Blake Wolters (5-3) and Dalton Robertson of Northern Colorado (5-1) before falling 2-0 to Fresno State’s Josh Hokit in the third-place match.
“Obviously we were really excited for Carter,” Wenger said. “To have the opportunity to compete at this level has always been a goal of his.”
Isley was seeded 14th in the 32-man heavyweight bracket of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, earning the respect of producing a successful season while competing in the Big 12’s toughest weight class. Instead of facing Ohio State heavyweight Gary Traub, Isley learned along with six other Panther national qualifiers that the NCAA wrestling tournament was canceled for 2020.
I can’t do anything about it now, besides learn from it, and work towards next year,” Isley said, looking forward to his redshirt senior season at UNI. “I’ve never been more motivated about anything in my life. I’m not going to let this situation bring me down more than it already has. It’s time to start working for next year.
“The sun will still rise in the morning. Time to keep getting better.”