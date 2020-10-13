DECORAH – Ottumwa High School head baseball coach John Jaeger has been inducted into the Luther College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jaeger, a 2005 graduate of the school, was inducted over the weekend as part of the Luther College Virtual Homecoming weekend. The formal in-person Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on a future date that has yet to be determined.
On the gridiron, Jaeger finished his career as a three-time all-conference linebacker, who tallied 290 career tackles that ranked first all-time when he graduated. Twice he was selected All-West Region and was named Luther’s team MVP (2003, 2004). He was also named Special Teams Player of the Year (2001). He averaged 34.5 yards per punt during his career and his 5,562 yards ranks third all-time.
After four years in a Norse baseball uniform, he ranked first all-time on nine career statistical categories. This list included batting average (.384), hits (200), runs scored (137), RBI (127), doubles (40), home runs (26), slugging percentage (.622), pitching appearances (43) and saves (7).
Jaeger was selected first-team all-conference as a utility player (2004) and third baseman (2005).
A 2001 graduate of Decorah High School, Jaeger and his wife, Carrie (Beaver) Jaeger, a 2007 graduate of the school, live in Ottumwa with their three children, Harper (9), Elise (7) and Jensen (6).
Jaeger joined the Ottumwa High School staff in 2012 and is a physical education instructor. He is also coaching middle school wrestling and is the head baseball coach. He also serves on the Babe Ruth World Series Committee and the Babe Ruth Board in Ottumwa.