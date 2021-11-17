Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger (third from left) officially took his place in the Luther College Athletic Hall-of-Fame this past weekend during a formal in-person ceremony. Roger Jaeger, Jon's father (second from left), was the recipient of the Athletics Meritorious Service Award. Also pictured are fellow Luther College 2020 Hall-of-Fame inductees Natalie (Retrum) Wyse, Jacki Wright, Jim Helgason, Andrea Brinton, Rich Leake and Ryan LeBeau.