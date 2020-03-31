OTTUMWA – Drake Jeffries is headed west, to the Mountain West, to continue his college basketball journey.
The Indian Hills sophomore announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming Cowboys, becoming the second commit in less two weeks for new Wyoming head men's basketball coach Jeff Linder. The second-team all-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection hit 86 shots from 3-point range, second only on the team to Chris Childs who made a program-record 107 3-pointers.
Jeffries, a reshirt sophomore transfer from Minot State, averaged 9.8 points per game for Indian Hills, helping the Warriors finish the 2019-20 season with a 30-3 record, the Region XI champion and the NJCAA North Central district title. Jeffries made 47.6 percent of his shots from distance and 83.3 percent from the foul line as IHCC qualified for the national tournament for the seventh straight year. The tournament was canceled to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Jeffries had a pair of Missouri Valley Conference rivals, Indiana State and Drake, among the schools being considered by the native of Matoon, Illinois.