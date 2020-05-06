OSKALOOSA — Just months after leading the DMACC Bears to an NJCAA Division II men’s basketball national tournament berth, Josh Sash is headed back to the four-year level joining David Richman’s coaching staff as an assistant at North Dakota State University.
The Oskaloosa native heads to NDSU with extensive coaching experience at various levels, including two seasons as an assistant coach at Indian Hills from 2015-17. This past season, Sash guided DMACC to a 29-4 record and the Region XI tournament championship, earning regional coach of the year honors. The tournament was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve known Josh for some time now and have always been impressed with his character and work ethic,” said Richman. “The opportunity to welcome Josh, his wife Analeigh and their entire family is something we’re thrilled about.
“Josh’s experiences, including most recently being a head coach, will have a great impact on us as we continue to build our program and develop our student-athletes on and off the court.”
Sash was a coach at the Division I level for two seasons from 2017-19 as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Prior to that, Sash spent eight seasons as a junior college assistant including his three seasons with on the staff at IHCC guided by current former Warriors head coach Hank Plona.
Sash also coached at State Fair Community College from 2010-15 in Sedalia, Missouri after spending two seasons, starting in 2009, on the coaching staff at Temple Junior College. In his time as the top assistant at Indian Hills, Sash recruited and coached two NJCAA All-Americans, 12 all-region performers and 25 Division I signees as the Warriors went 58-10, sweeping the Region XI regular season and qualifying for the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament championships in both seasons.
“My family and I are excited and thankful to be joining Coach Richman and his staff at NDSU,” Sash said. “His character and the culture that he’s created within the NDSU basketball program resonated with me immediately.
“I was instantly attracted to the opportunity to join a program and athletic department that is passionate about winning and has sustained a high level of success. I’m eager to move to Fargo and get to work with the student-athletes and staff.”
Sash was a graduate assistant at Drake University for the 2007-08 season when the Bulldogs swept the Missouri Valley Conference titles and earned a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The following season, Sash followed head coach Keno Davis to Providence in the Big East Conference as the school’s video coordinator.
Sash earned an associate’s degree in computer programming from Indian Hills in 2001, a bachelor’s degree in physical education/coaching from William Penn in 2006 and a master’s degree in education and effective teaching from Drake in 2009. Sash and his wife, Analeigh, have three sons, Tandon, Tayson, and Tru.
North Dakota State swept the Summit League regular season and tournament championships in 2020, earning its fourth NCAA Tournament berth in seven years. Like the NJCAA tournaments, the NCAA men’s basketball national tournaments were also cancelled this past March due to the coronavirus.
