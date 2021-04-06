WEST BURLINGTON – Southeastern rallied from a nine-run deficit in game one of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader against Indian Hills, becoming the first team this season to score consecutive wins against the Warriors.
After scoring eight runs in the sixth inning to earn an 11-9 win in game one, Southeastern held off the Warriors in game two taking a 7-3 win in the nightcap. The Blackhawks led early in game two, scoring three times in the bottom of the first before putting the second win away with a pair of runs in the eighth.
Indian Hills (19-4, 14-4 ICCAC) will be seeking to snap their first losing streak of the season on Friday. The Warriors head back to Creston to face Southwestern at 2 p.m.