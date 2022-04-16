CENTERVILLE – It's safe to say that Noah Butler was looking forward to Parents' Weekend at Pat Daugherty Field.
"I've been counting it down every day," Butler said. "Every day until they got here."
They being Laura and Phillip Butler, the parents of the second-year Indian Hills outfielder from Houston. Butler's family were among those cheering at Pat Daugherty Field when he delivered a two-run single to left in the fourth inning, helping get the Warrior baseball team right back in the game Saturday against Kirkwood.
Five innings later, Butler had a chance to close out a special weekend for several IHCC baseball players with an even bigger celebration stepping to the plate with a chance to tie or win the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) series finale with the Eagles. With two on and two out, Butler battled Kirkwood closer Bryce Schares all the way to a full count.
"Coach (Matthew) Torrez always talks about being clutch. I tried to do that each time I came up to the plate," Butler said. "I tried to stay calm. I tried to act like it was just another at-bat."
The approach allowed Butler to win a key battle in the fourth. In the ninth, however, it was Schares and the Eagles that came out on top as Butler swung and missed on his bid for at least a game-tying hit as Kirkwood secured the three-game series with a second straight 8-7 win, the third one-run win for the Eagles over IHCC in the past four meetings dating back to a wild 14-13 win last year in Cedar Rapids with all three games coming down the very last pitch.
"Coach Torrez does a great job with this program. We knew it was going to be like this all weekend," Kirkwood head baseball coach Todd Rima said. "We knew they would compete. They've got a lot of talented players. We knew they would compete right down to the last pitch. That's kind of how we're built as well.
"We knew it would be tight. We had to make plays late. We didn't make plays early, but to see our guys respond late in the game is what we needed to do to beat a team like that."
The Eagles (26-11, 10-7 ICCAC) were able to overcome six fielding errors that helped Indian Hills fight back after allowing Kirkwood to open a 5-0 lead for the second straight game. Extra-base hits to the wall by Joe Simpson and Chase Mosley in the very first inning got the Eagles out to a 3-0 start.
"We got behind the 8-ball, but our guys went out there and fought," Torrez said. "Our bullpen gave us enough of a chance to score some runs at the end. It's just a tale of the same tape. We got down early and left too many guys on base. We need to get a couple more big hits."
Butler's two-run single was the fourth hit of the fourth inning for the Warriors, instantly getting Indian Hills right back in the game. The Eagles responded with an RBI single by Zach Sabers and a two-run homer by Kyle Hayes, opening an 8-4 lead in the sixth.
"Indian Hills is so good at playing the small game and running the bases that, if you let them get a lead, they can be very dangerous," Rima said. "They can really put together innings. When you're making them chase you, it takes a way a little bit of what they want to do."
The Warriors kept rallying, scoring a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh before plating two more runs in the eighth. For the second straight game, however, Indian Hills could not come up with a few more timely hits that could have completed the comeback.
"It's nice to have 10 or more hits in a game, but it's all about getting hits when those hits are needed," Torrez said. "You do need those hits to get guys on base, but you need those hits when guys are on base to bring them in for runs. Those are some things that really move you forward in postseason play."
The loss is the fourth in the last five games for Indian Hills, who are now 22-11 overall with a 12-7 record in the ICCAC. Three of the four losses, to two fellow traditional ICCAC powers Iowa Western and Kirkwood, have been by a single run.
"It's always going to go one way or the other. You just have to keep fighting throughout the game," Ricardo Van Grieken said. "That's been affecting us a little bit this year. We've been down in some games and found a way to fight back. That's all that matters at the end of the year. You have to be tough and fight back all the time. Teams can come back anytime. You have to stay in the game and keep playing hard."
Van Grieken and Jackson Romero each collected a pair of hits for Indian Hills. Hayes was one of four Kirkwood batters to collect a pair of hits on Saturday, driving in three runs while scoring twice for the Eagles.
The Warriors return to Pat Daugherty Field for a doubleheader with Southwestern Community College on Tuesday at 1 p.m.