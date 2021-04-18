CEDAR RAPIDS – One inning away from salvaging a series split, the Indian Hills baseball team could not hold off the Kirkwood Eagles in the final of a four-game Iowa Community College Athletic Conference series on Sunday.
Kirkwood scored a fifth-inning run to prevent IHCC from closing out a 10-run victory before continuing the comeback with three runs in the sixth, three more in the eighth and a final four-run rally in the ninth. Alex Pendergast and Joel Vaske scored on a fielding error by Noah Butler with one out, lifting the Eagles to a 13-12 win in Sunday's nightcap after a 10-3 win in game three of the series.
Ricardo Van Grieken produced IHCC's first five-hit game of the season, coming up a triple shy of hitting for the cycle while scoring three times as the Warriors jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings. Tucker Ebest added three hits, including a double while driving in four runs and scoring twice in the series finale.
Indian Hills (26-7, 21-7 ICCAC) secured a split of Saturday's doubleheader, winning 9-4 in game two of the series after Kirkwood (22-17, 18-10 ICCAC) opened the series with a 9-1 victory. Noel Perez delivered four hits in IHCC's only win over the Eagles, homering to right field in the seventh inning to give the Warriors an 8-2 lead while driving in three runs and scoring three more in the victory.
C.J. Castillo doubled and scored IHCC's only run in Saturday's opener as the Eagles handed Warrior sophomore ace pitcher Wyatt Wendell his first loss of the season. Nick Marshall also suffered his first loss in Sunday's opener as Kirkwood scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Indian Hills heads to Iowa Western for a regional doubleheader on Wednesday. Action at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs gets underway at 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Kirkwood 9, Indian Hills 1
Indian Hills 000 000 1 — 1 1 1
Kirkwood 000 153 x — 9 11 1
Indian Hills battery — Wyatt Wendell (L, 5-1) (4IP, 6H, 4R, 4ER, 4K, BB, 2HBP), Kohta Kubota (IP, 2H, 2R, ER, K, 2HBP) and Milan Van Der Breggen (IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — C.J. Castillo.
Hits — Castillo 1-2.
RBI — Janssen.
Runs — Castillo.
Kirkwood battery — Reece Beuter (W, 3-2) (6IP, H, 3K, 2BB) and Clayton Nettleton (IP, R, ER, 2BB, 2HBP), Cade Moss catching.
2B — Chase Moseley.
3B — Moseley.
HR — Alex Pendergast.
Hits — Moseley 2-2, Josh Fitzgerald 2-3, Joel Vaske 2-3, Pendergast 2-4, Tyler Tscherter 1-2, Kyle Moeder 1-3, Trevor Burkhart 1-4.
RBI — Pendergast 3, Tscherter 2, Moeder, Moseley, Moss.
Runs — Moseley 3, Pendergast 2, Vaske 2, Burkart, Fitzgerald.
Indian Hills 9, Kirkwood 4
Indian Hills 000 302 310 — 9 11 1
Kirkwood 200 000 020 — 4 9 2
Indian Hills battery — Maddux Hoaglund (W, 5-0) (7IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 12K, 2HBP), Gavin Hinckley (IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER) and Gercal Reyes (IP, H, 2K), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Tucker Ebest, Ricardo Van Grieken.
HR — Noel Perez.
Hits — Perez 4-4, Van Grieken 4-5, Ebest 2-5, Shane Morrow 1-5.
RBI — Perez 3, Diego Aragon, Morrow, Van Grieken.
Runs — Perez 3, Van Grieken 2, Aragon, Pier-Olivier Boucher, Ebest, Morrow.
Kirkwood battery — Tyler Tscherter (L, 3-2) (5 2/3IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 3K, 2BB, HBP), Caleb Fuller (1 1/3IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, K, HBP), Zach Bierman (IP, K, 2BB) and Caleb Banowetz (IP, H), Casey Sole catching.
2B — Josh Fitzgerald.
HR — Josh Vaske.
Hits — Fitzgerald 3-4, Vaske 2-3, Trevor Burkhart 2-4, Parker Shupe 1-3, Cade Moss 1-4.
RBI — Burkhart 2, Alex Pendergast, Vaske.
Runs — Fitzgerald 2, Shupe, Vaske.
SUNDAY
Kirkwood 10, Indian Hills 3
Indian Hills 000 101 1 — 3 6 0
Kirkwood 310 312 x — 10 13 1
Indian Hills battery — Nick Marshall (L, 4-1) (3 2/3IP, 8H, 6R, 6ER, 3K, 2BB, HBP), Jurgen Zwitzer (1 1/3IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, K, BB, HBP), Louis Brainville (2/3IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB) and Nick Hays (1/3IP), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Noah Butler, Ricardo Van Grieken.
Hits — Butler 1-1, C.J. Castillo 1-2, Van Grieken 1-2, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-3, Shane Morrow 1-3, Tucker Ebest 1-4.
RBI — Van Grieken.
Runs — Boucher, Butler, Van Grieken.
Kirkwood battery — Luke Llewelyn (W, 2-2) (5IP, 3H, R, ER, 5K, 6BB) and Graysen Drezek (2IP, 3H, 2R, ER, K, 2BB), Cade Moss catching.
2B — Moss.
3B — Chase Moseley.
HR — Alex Pendergast.
Hits — Pendergast 3-3, Kyle Moeder 3-4, Moss 3-4, Josh Fitzgerald 1-2, Trevor Burkhart 1-3, Moseley 1-3, Joel Vaske 1-3.
RBI — Moss 4, Pendergast 4, Fitzgerald, Moeder.
Runs — Burkhart 2, Fitzgerald 2, Moseley 2, Pendergast 2, Moeder, Vaske.
Kirkwood 13, Indian Hills 12
Indian Hills 320 430 000 — 12 15 3
Kirkwood 000 213 034 — 13 13 3
Indian Hills battery — Douglas Rojas (4 1/3IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 5K, 6BB), Dade Hensley (2 2/3IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 4K, BB), Charles Lefebvre (2/3IP, 2H, 3R, K, BB, HBP) and Arturo Rodrigez (L, 1-1) (IP, H, R, ER, K, BB), Dave Janssen catching.
2B — Tucker Ebest, Ricardo Van Grieken.
HR — Van Grieken.
Hits — Van Grieken 5-6, Ebest 3-4, Noel Perez 2-5, Diego Aragon 1-1, Ren Tachioka 1-2, Noah Butler 1-4, Pier-Olivier Boucher 1-4, Janssen 1-5.
RBI — Ebest 4, Janssen 2, Perez 2, Aragon, Boucher, Van Grieken.
Runs — Tachioka 3, Van Grieken 3, Ebest 2, Perez 2, Boucher, Butler.
Kirkwood battery — Jake Matthaidess (3 2/3IP, 10H, 9R, 7ER, 3K, BB, 2HBP), Cameron Hunter (1 1/3IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 2K, 2BB, HBP), Casey Stalzer (1 2/3IP, H, BB, HBP), Caleb Banowetz (1 2/3IP, H, K, HBP) and Frankie Cresta (W, 4-0) (2/3IP, 2K), Casey Sole catching.
2B — Andrew Nord, Alex Pendergast, Parker Shupe.
3B — Pendergast.
HR — Josh Fitzgerald, Chase Moseley.
Hits — Pendergast 3-5, Moseley 2-3, Fitzgerald 2-4, Joel Vaske 2-5, Cade Moss 1-1, Sole 1-3, Shupe 1-4, Nord 1-5.
RBI — Moseley 5, Fitzgerald 2, Pendergast 2, Nord, Vaske.
Runs — Fitzgerald 4, Pendergast 4, Trevor Burkhart, Moseley, Moss, Sole, Vaske.