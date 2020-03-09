CENTERVILLE — Alejandro Gonzalez blasted a home run in the eighth inning that proved to be the difference for the Indian Hills baseball team Sunday in the finale of a weekend series at Carl Albert State College.
The Falcons snapped a seven-game losing streak, winning 4-3 to salvage a win in the fourth and final game between the teams so far this season. Carl Albert had tied the game with a homer of their own in the bottom of the seventh before Gonzalez provided the game-winning blast.
The series began with the resumption of a game the teams started on Feb. 21, the season-opener for IHCC. In that contest, Carl Albert had battled back from an early 8-1 deficit with a 12-run rally in the seventh before darkness forced the game to be stopped in the eighth inning.
Carl Albert State finished off a 15-9 decision on Saturday, then held on for an 8-7 win in the regularly-scheduled nine-inning game and a 10-6 win in the first of two seven-inning games scheduled for Sunday.
In the Falcons win, Nathan Chasey was one out away from a complete game victory on the mound before he was victimized by a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.
Chasey got the final out, completing seven innings of work - the longest stint for an IHCC starting pitcher so far this spring. Chasey struck out eight batters and permitted only seven hits.
Maddux Hoaglund came on the eighth, retiring three straight batters to pick up the win. Indian Hills grabbed an early lead with two runs in the second inning and another one in the fifth.
Ricardo Van Grieken had two hits for the Falcons. Runs were scored for Indian Hills by Gonzalez, Van Grieken, Noel Perez and Brady Nowicki.
In the game that was suspended last month, Carl Albert took the lead late with their big inning and notched the victory. IHCC had three hits from Billy Rivera and four by Perez.
Shane Morrow had an early three-run home run. Morrow, Ko Nakada and Joshua Williams all scored twice.
Nakada also stole two bases. The Falcons used four pitchers to try to snuff out the seventh inning. Nick Marshall had started the game and went 4 2/3 innings.
The 8-7 Carl Albert win on Saturday again saw a seven-inning outburst as the Falcons allowed five runs to snap a 3-3 tie. IHCC scored three runs in the top of the eighth, including a two-run homer from Perez.
Van Gieken knocked in three runs for the Falcons. Cooper Huckabone had a three-hit game.
Morrow had two hits and two runs. Marshall started this game and pitched into the seventh inning. Thomas Lopez, Ryoya Yamashita and Hoaglund all threw in relief.
Sunday started with Carl Albert again using a big inning to take control. This time, six runs in the bottom of the third put the Falcons behind 8-4.
Huckabone, Nakada, and Dave Janssen all had a pair of hits for IHCC with Janssen slugging his first homer. Huckabone drove in two runs. Six different Falcon players scored a run.
Douglas Rojas was the starter and gave way to Josue Mireles in the third inning. Milan Van Der Breggen and Charles Lefebvre also pitched in relief.
Indian Hills is 3-9 going into a single game at Parkland College in Illinois on Wednesday.