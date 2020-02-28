SEDALIA, MO — Back-to-back two-out hits by Jake Lufft and Kole Ficken gave State Fair the lead for good on Friday as the Roadrunners edged Indian Hills, 4-2, in the only game played between the two teams on Friday at Liberty Park Stadium.
The two teams had originally scheduled a pair of seven-inning games on Friday, but the wet conditions at Dey Field forced the early-afternoon start time to be delayed two hours. With the first of two weekend doubleheaders in Neosho at Crowder College scheduled for an early-afternoon start on Saturday, the Falcons agreed to play a single nine-inning game.
For the fifth straight game, Indian Hills put the first run on the board when Ko Nakada drilled an 0-1 pitch without out over the fence for a solo home run in the top of the second. Back-to-back doubles by Dylan Watson and Brice Pannier tied the game in the third for State Fair (7-6) before an RBI single by Noel Perez brought home Billy Rivera, capping a three-hit rally that put the Falcons back on top 2-1 in the fourth.
Clayton Meyer singled and scored in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI groundout by Watson, tying the game at 2-2. Lufft doubled in the sixth and scored on a clutch single by Ficken to put the Roadrunners on top for good.
Tommy Ruether drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh, adding to State Fair's lead. Garrett Morrow worked around a pair of walks in the eighth in relief, forcing Cooper Huckabone to pop out as the tying run at the plate before striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to clinch the victory.
Nick Marshall pitched into the sixth inning for the Falcons, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four batters and issuing just one walk. Nakada finished with two hits including the second-inning solo homer for IHCC.
Indian Hills (2-2) plays the first of four games this weekend at Crowder College on Saturday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.