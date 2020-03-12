PEORIA, ILL — The Indian Hills Falcons could not hold to a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, dropping a 7-6 decision in 10 innings to Parkland on Wednesday. Camden Nisenson’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th plated Hogan McIntosh with the winning run.
Noel Perez doubled and scored the opening run of the game, giving IHCC a 1-0 lead after an RBI single by Alejandro Gonzalez. The Falcons extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth, loading the bases before a sacrifice fly by Shane Morrow, a Parkland field error and a pair of run-scoring hits from Dave Janssen and Ren Tachioka highlighted a four-run rally.
Cooper Huckabone’s RBI single in the ninth gave IHCC a 6-3 lead. Parkland rallied with five straight singles, including a two-run single from Nisenson and a game-tying RBI single from Corey Price.
Indian Hills (3-10) will take on DMACC Thursday at 3 p.m. The nine-inning game with the Bears will be the home opener for the Falcons.